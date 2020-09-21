The New Mexico Environment Department has issued a boil water advisory for the village of Cimarron's water system, according to a news release.
The water system for the small northeastern New Mexico town was required to issue the advisory Monday after the Environment Department issued a notice of violation for turbidity levels.
Turbidity, according to the Environment Department, is the presence of sediment and other particulates in the water and can interfere with disinfection and result in microbial growth. It also may indicate the presence of bacteria, viruses and parasites. The Environment Department's Drinking Water Bureau is providing compliance oversight and other assistance and requiring the water system to continue to test the water until no further threat of contamination remains, according to the news release.
The community public water system serves about 970 people and applies only to the drinking water from the Cimarron system and does not extend to other surrounding water systems, the news release said.
The advisory is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cimarron system users are advised to boil water for 3 minutes before drinking; making coffee, tea or other drinks; cooking; washing fruits and vegetables; using water to feed a baby; brushing teeth; making ice; providing drinking water for pets.
