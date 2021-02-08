The state Environment Department is investigating conditions at a state women’s prison in Grants in the wake of a recent federal lawsuit that alleges the prison has been overrun by rodents.
“We are investigating based on the allegations in the lawsuit concerning rodents and other unsanitary conditions,” Environment Department spokeswoman Maddy Hayden wrote in an email Friday.
The lawsuit, filed Feb. 1 by the nonprofit New Mexico Prison and Jail Project, alleged rodents are living in the walls of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility and have infested the prison’s kitchen to the extent that prisoners had to kill them daily and had been ordered on more than one occasion to serve food contaminated by the feces or dead bodies of rodents.
The lawsuit alleged prison officials and a food services contractor had managed to keep the scale of the infestation hidden, in part by requiring an Environment Department inspector to give notice of his inspections and ordering inmates to conduct massive cleanups in the days leading up to them.
Hayden said in an email last week the inspections are supposed to be unannounced.
“We’re very hopeful the Environment Department can dig deeply into what is going on with the rodent infestation at the prison and this nightmare can finally be brought to an end for the women incarcerated there,” Prison and Jail Project director Steven Allen said Monday.
