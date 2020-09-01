State regulators fined two natural gas companies a total of $7.3 million for emitting excess air pollution at their plants in southeastern New Mexico.
The state Environment Department fined Denver-based DCP Midstream $3.3 million for emitting more than 1.6 million pounds of pollutants at four of its New Mexico facilities between May 2017 and August 2018.
The agency also fined Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners $4 million for releasing 3.1 million pounds of air pollutants beyond its allowable permit levels at a gas plant between January 2017 and August 2018.
Both companies were ordered to immediately comply with air-pollution limits in their permits and with applicable laws.
“NMED is committed to holding polluters accountable, full stop,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “Our department will pursue enforcement action when appropriate to address past violations.”
Energy Transfer did not respond to a request for comment.
DCP issued a similar statement Tuesday as it did in early July when the Environment Department fined it $5.3 million for 367 excess emissions between 2017 and 2019.
The company said its excess emissions were generally linked to third-party causes, such as power disruptions, or to equipment malfunctions, all of which were reported to the state Environment Department.
"New Mexico regulations excuse such reported events from civil penalties," DCP spokeswoman Sarah Sandberg said in the statement. "We have reduced the instances of malfunctions, upsets, and emergency events at these facilities … reducing excess emission events since 2018, on average by over 85 percent."
Agency officials said complying with pollution limits is vital because excess emissions can be harmful to public health and the environment, including contributing to the formation of ground-level ozone.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.