King Aelfred (left) played by Prescott Coleman presents a gift to the Faery King Foster, played by Tory Jackson, as the surrounding court cheers them on during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Crystal "Fidgits" Hoetzl entertains people passing by with her fire eating act during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Knights Don Rodrigo, played by Jason Jambor and Sir James played by Jim Munholland battle it out on the field of honor after their joust during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Kaylee Juerra, 10, primes her pirate cannon "Betsy" while battling with the nearby faeries during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Tamara Hennis gets into the woodland spirit of the faire during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Rick Thom (right) with the Armored Combat League helps Brendalee Brown don her full set of armor before heading out to the field for full contact combat during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Don Rodrigo, played by Jason Jambor, breaks a lance against his opponent's shield while jousting Sir James played by Jim Munholland during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Combatants with the Armored Combat League battle it out in full contact melee during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Sporting over 100lbs of armor, Aaron Netzer with the Armored Combat League dons his gauntlets before battling it out in full contact melee during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Costumed characters roam the market during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
A sword fight turns into a general brawl after Sir Gareth, played by Alexander Butterfield (left), accuses Sir Corvus, played by Michael Lee, of cheating in the lists during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Dancers with Pomegranate Studios Belly Dance perform during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Aldred the Woodland Wizard, played by Jake Pierce, exchanges gifts with James Baker, 11, during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Jesters wearing pointy shoes and knights decked out in chain mail gathered at the gates of El Rancho de Las Golondrinas Saturday morning, spilling out into the parking lot.
Others young and old wore blousy dresses and pants, wings and fairy ears, lustrous feathers, crowns, bells, cloaks, wigs and face paint — all enjoying the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire’s playful escape from reality, volunteers and patrons said.
The two-day Faire Saturday and Sunday features costumed cast members dressed as make-believe characters and as historical figures from the Renaissance, a period of European cultural revival from approximately the 14th to 17th century. Most are volunteers from the Colorado Renaissance Festival who travel down to benefit Las Golondrinas, a living history museum, museum director Daniel Goodman said.
The Faire also boasts a variety of crafts, clothes, food and drink vendors as well as entertainment including music and storytelling, the local Clan Tynker family circus, jousting, armored combat competitions and more.
The event has grown in popularity, and both days sold out in advance, with 4,000 to 5,000 people expected to attend each day, Goodman said.
Sky Cross, a volunteer from Colorado dressed in chain mail and teaching patrons how to make armor, said Renaissance fairs have grown since the pandemic.
“I think it’s partially because of the lockdown and everyone just wanting to find a way to escape from reality,” Cross said. “That’s how it worked with me — 2020 happened, and I’ve just been obsessed with Ren fairs ever since.”
Lena Quintana, a Santa Fe native at the Faire for her third time on Saturday, expressed similar sentiments.
“[The Faire] gives us a reality that we can create, and in the world that we live in today, that’s what we want — something we can create,” Quintana said.
While many enjoy dressing up, few would want to live during the Renaissance.
“I’m a little bit of a history nerd, so I know the realistics of the Renaissance, and it’s like ... no, thank you,” said Elizabeth Morin, a regular Faire attendee over the past five years. She cited illnesses and inequality during the time period.
What the 16th century was like “depends entirely on one’s station,” said John Stepp, a volunteer from Colorado playing the Duke of Norfolk alongside his wife Pinky, playing the Duchess.
“If one is a member of the upper classes, either royalty or nobility, as we are, it's really quite pleasant,” Stepp said with a British accent.
“If one is a member of the lower classes which encompasses most of the population, it’s drudgery,” he said. “Nasty, cold, brutish and short, as they say.”
Miles Hart, a 17-year-old Santa Fe native and Faire first-timer sporting arm cuffs and a decorative shirt, guessed that Renaissance fairs have also grown by attracting nerds.
“I feel like in the 90s, it wasn’t as cool, but now it’s super cool,” Hart said.
“I feel like you’re more accepted here,” added Bryley Williams, another attendee who came to the Faire for her first time from Farmington.
“It’s a bunch of ... nerds who need somewhere to go,” she said, taking off a papier-mâché polka-dot mushroom hat that she made for the event to matched her red dress made by her aunt.
Nearby, a group of fairies exited the Fairy Village nervously.
“Don’t worry, we are 110% human,” one assured passerby with a wink.