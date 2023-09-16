Jesters wearing pointy shoes and knights decked out in chain mail gathered at the gates of El Rancho de Las Golondrinas Saturday morning, spilling out into the parking lot.

Others young and old wore blousy dresses and pants, wings and fairy ears, lustrous feathers, crowns, bells, cloaks, wigs and face paint — all enjoying the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire’s playful escape from reality, volunteers and patrons said.

The two-day Faire Saturday and Sunday features costumed cast members dressed as make-believe characters and as historical figures from the Renaissance, a period of European cultural revival from approximately the 14th to 17th century. Most are volunteers from the Colorado Renaissance Festival who travel down to benefit Las Golondrinas, a living history museum, museum director Daniel Goodman said.

Recommended for you