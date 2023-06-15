Lucy McFarland, 4, visiting her family in Santa Fe from Los Angeles, points at the teeth of El Kokoro (heart, mind, spirit) created by artist Alberto Moreno Fernández on display Thursday on Milner Plaza on Museum Hill. The display is part of a summer extension of an exhibition, La Cartonería Mexicana/The Mexican Art of Paper and Paste, at the Museum of International Folk Art. El Kokoro is one of the seven large-scale alebrijes, brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of fantasy or mythical creatures, on display.
Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
Bill Lucas of Richmond Hill, Ga., photographs Tochtli by Perla Miriam Salgado Zamorano on Thursday at Milner Plaza at La Cartonería Mexican exhibit at the Museum of International Folk Art.
