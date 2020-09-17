John Romero, who had been juggling the duties of Engineering Division director and interim chief of public works over the last four months, is on his way out — the latest departure of a high-level official at the city of Santa Fe.
Romero, an 18-year city employee praised for his institutional knowledge and positive attitude, submitted a resignation letter Wednesday. His last day will be Oct. 3.
Romero's resignation comes on the heels of departures of other top city managers, including Joshua Elicio, who was the interim department director of information technology and telecommunications, and Jennifer Romero, who managed the Municipal Recreation Complex. The city said Elicio went to work in the private sector, and Jennifer Romero got a job as operations manager with the Santa Fe County Assessor's Office.
"The city has excellent employees — other employers obviously recognize the value of their skills and work ethics, and are able to provide pay increases as an incentive, as well as new opportunities in general," Kristine Mihelcic, the city's council and constituent services director, said in an email. "We could not be more thankful for their time, expertise, and employment with the city, and we wholeheartedly support them as they take on new roles and opportunities for growth."
Jennifer Romero, who worked for the city government for 14 years, said she considered the move a "great opportunity for me to grow professionally in my career."
"I truly loved what I did for the city and the parks and rec department, and it was a hard decision for me," said Jennifer Romero, who was the MRC manager since 2012. "But I really felt like it was an opportunity for me to grow as a manager and come to an office that is well organized under County Assessor Gus Martinez and the deputy, Chris Sanchez."
John Romero accepted a position with the state Department of Transportation, his boss said.
"He's such an incredible talent and just a really good, good person on our team, so we're super sorry to lose him," said Public Works Director Regina Wheeler, who recently returned to the job after taking time away to lead an emergency shelter project for the city.
"As with all departures, we work on making plans on how to cover the business," she said. "We'll be doing a national recruitment, of course, for his position, as well as some other vacant engineer positions in the same division."
In the meantime, Wheeler said, the city will contract with engineering firms "that have some of the skills that we need to do some of the work that John does."
Romero had a full plate. In addition to stepping in as interim public works director while Wheeler ran an emergency shelter, the city stood up in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Romero oversaw a division that handles such services as street and drainage improvements and traffic engineering and operations in the city.
"He brought a lot of experience and knowledge about how the city operates, how it works," said City Councilor Chris Rivera, chairman of the Public Works and Utilities Committee. "He’s very familiar with all the rules and regulations, procedures, all the programs that were being worked on, from streets to sidewalks to all the public works projects. He had a wealth of knowledge and was doing a great job."
Romero did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Rivera said Romero was quick on his feet and "always telling it straight." He called him "not just a great city employee" but a good person.
"He's a tremendous human being and a great person to work with, a class act all the time," Rivera said. "I'll miss that about him just as much as his work that he was doing for the city."
Wheeler said the city had been talking to Romero "about a bigger role in public works" as part of a reorganization spearheaded by Mayor Alan Webber and approved by a City Council majority last week.
"We could offer him a promotion, which we had already been working on, but he was just really interested in this new opportunity that he's going to," she said.
Wheeler resumed her post Sept. 8. The city tapped into federal funds, including from the CARES Act, and hired a director to run the emergency shelter on the old College of Santa Fe campus, commonly referred to as the midtown campus, about a month ago.
"I took a couple weeks to get back to public works," Wheeler said. "We're doing some work to try to create more housing for these folks because we can't stay at midtown forever. We want to develop some alternate plans, so I was working on that for a couple weeks and then just came back full time into public works right after Labor Day."
