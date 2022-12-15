091319PermianBasin_0996.JPG

Gas is flared in 2019 at a Permian Basin well site in Carlsbad. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said in a report the EPA has underestimated the natural gas that will be captured if operators replace leaky equipment and improve methane detection as the proposed rule requires.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed methane rule will cut more emissions than the agency has estimated and in turn enable the fossil fuel industry to prevent billions of dollars more in natural gas from leaking into the atmosphere, according to a study conducted by an energy and conservation think tank.

The EPA issued a revised version of its proposed rule in November that contained tougher measures to curb the climate-warming greenhouse gas at well sites, including in New Mexico’s Permian and San Juan basins.

This more stringent version pleased environmentalists, who hailed the changes as good for the climate and public health, while irking industry advocates who called it onerous to operators who generate a third of New Mexico’s tax revenue.

