LOS ALAMOS — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm didn’t mince words when asked what led to her decision to restore J. Robert Oppenheimer’s national security clearance, 70 years after it was revoked.

Oppenheimer was railroaded, she told an audience of 600 gathered Friday at an auditorium on Los Alamos National Laboratory’s main campus.

She said he was punished for expressing misgivings about the increasingly destructive power of nuclear weapons, a politically unpopular stance at the time. Allegations he was a Communist sympathizer were just the rationale used to go after him, Granholm added.

