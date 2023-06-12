The U.S. Energy Department is seeking a temporary site to store spent nuclear reactor fuel until the completion of a permanent site to store the waste, including one proposal that would be in southeastern New Mexico’s Lea County, pictured in a rendering.
The U.S. Energy Department is spending $26 million in its quest to find communities willing to accept a temporary federal site to store spent nuclear fuel while a permanent repository is established.
Thirteen groups, made up of industry, academic, nonprofit, government and community organizations, will each receive $2 million to explore the most equitable approach to nailing down an interim site to store highly radioactive waste from nuclear power plants — an approach the department says would include engaging in a constructive two-way dialogue with the residents and local governments.
This study is being conducted with the aim of creating a federal storage site independent of the two private sites proposed for Southern New Mexico and Texas, which are embroiled in heated political and legal battles.
“The initiatives in Texas and Southern New Mexico are private, commercial efforts to license, construct, and operate consolidated interim storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel,” Energy Department spokesman Chad Smith wrote in an email. “This private effort to establish an interim storage site in New Mexico is outside of DOE’s efforts to establish a federal interim storage capacity.”
The agency wants to develop an integrated system that includes storage facilities, transportation and a “pathway to permanent disposal,” Smith added.
The lack of a permanent disposal site has created a dilemma for the federal government as it seeks a temporary hub to move the spent fuel piling up at some 70 nuclear power plants in three dozen states.
Nuclear power plants generate about 2,000 metric tons of spent fuel annually, with the U.S. amassing 90,000 metric tons since the 1950s, according to Energy Department data.
Spent fuel consists of uranium pellets inside metal rods and can only be handled by machines, the Associated Press reports. People have to be physically shielded from it, usually by steel or concrete.
Those who oppose temporary waste sites in their areas contend federal law — and now a newly passed New Mexico law — require a permanent repository to exist or at least be in the works before an interim one can be built.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission apparently disagrees. It has approved licenses for Holtec International to operate a temporary storage site near Carlsbad, and Interim Storage Partners to run one in West Texas, even though the plan for a permanent site at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain was derailed more than a decade ago.
One critic said it’s not new for the Energy Department to “spread money around” on chats about what is known as “consent-based siting” that go nowhere but make the agency look as though it’s doing something.
The government is trying to avoid repeating how it handled Yucca Mountain, when it chose that as the waste disposal site with little, if any, dialogue with state and local officials and residents, said Don Hancock, director of the nuclear waste safety program for the nonprofit Southwest Research and Information Center.
“This is just throwing taxpayer money away,” Hancock said. “Part of the rationale for doing this consent-based stuff is because it’s clear that the Yucca Mountain process — of Congress dictating a site — is not gonna work.”
Hancock said he doesn’t oppose seeking community consent. What he opposes is conducting this exercise for temporary storage sites when there’s no permanent one.
“We’ve got dozens of temporary sites around the country — they’re called storage sites at the power plants,” Hancock said. “What we need are potential repository sites.”
A decade ago, the Obama administration came up with the idea of consent-based siting for spent nuclear fuel, holding public hearings across the country to figure out how to execute it, Hancock said.
The Trump administration scrapped that program, and now the Biden White House has revived it, but with a few differences, Hancock said. Instead of using Energy Department funds to pay for it, the administration has gotten Congress to chip in the money, partly to give it a more bipartisan look, he said.
Also, this time around 13 groups are receiving funds to discuss and research how to get communities to weigh in with concerns such as environmental justice and whatever else they feel must be addressed before agreeing to a storage site.
For instance, the group led by the American Nuclear Society includes the University of New Mexico, the South Carolina Universities Research and Education Foundation, Northern Arizona University and South Carolina State University as partners.
In a news release, the agency uses broad language to say it’s in an early stage, so it’s not yet looking for host communities to volunteer to take on a temporary federal storage site.
“DOE sought to work with a mix of entities,” Smith wrote in his email. “This diversity … will help bring a range of voices and viewpoints into the process.”