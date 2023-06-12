Federal nuclear board nixes request for hearing on New Mexico waste facility

The U.S. Energy Department is seeking a temporary site to store spent nuclear reactor fuel until the completion of a permanent site to store the waste, including one proposal that would be in southeastern New Mexico’s Lea County, pictured in a rendering.

 Rendering courtesy Holtec International

The U.S. Energy Department is spending $26 million in its quest to find communities willing to accept a temporary federal site to store spent nuclear fuel while a permanent repository is established.

Thirteen groups, made up of industry, academic, nonprofit, government and community organizations, will each receive $2 million to explore the most equitable approach to nailing down an interim site to store highly radioactive waste from nuclear power plants — an approach the department says would include engaging in a constructive two-way dialogue with the residents and local governments.

This study is being conducted with the aim of creating a federal storage site independent of the two private sites proposed for Southern New Mexico and Texas, which are embroiled in heated political and legal battles.

Recommended for you