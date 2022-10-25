The 2022 campaign hasn’t dragged on for 36 months. It just seems that way as high-profile candidates stick like glue to their clichés.

On other occasions, self-promotion turned the drawn-out campaign into a blur. I lost track of how many times Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham congratulated herself for doling out taxpayers’ money in one town after another.

u “Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $10 million state investment in Bear Canyon Dam project.”

