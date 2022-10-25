The 2022 campaign hasn’t dragged on for 36 months. It just seems that way as high-profile candidates stick like glue to their clichés.
On other occasions, self-promotion turned the drawn-out campaign into a blur. I lost track of how many times Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham congratulated herself for doling out taxpayers’ money in one town after another.
u “Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $10 million state investment in Bear Canyon Dam project.”
u “Governor announces $1.1 million for Kearny Film Studio and Education Center in Raton.”
u “Gov. Lujan Grisham announces major infrastructure investments in Socorro and Belen.”
Say what you will about Lujan Grisham’s commitment to redundancy. She hires publicists who are pros at self-preservation, which means highlighting the boss in every headline.
It’s easy to spend other people’s money. Mayors and governors do it all the time, especially during reelection campaigns. Announcements about public works projects can distract from management deficiencies, such as Lujan Grisham’s failure to install stable leadership at the Public Education Department.
Lujan Grisham’s main opponent, Republican Mark Ronchetti, demonstrated in the campaign that he knows little about government and nothing about management. He’s a former television weatherman but claims to have the heart of a reformer. Ronchetti promises he’s capable of “taking our rapidly growing crime rate seriously.”
For all his failings and trite pronouncements, Ronchetti saved the Republican Party from irrelevancy in this year’s statewide elections.
Republican regulars didn’t want Ronchetti as their candidate for governor. They denied him a place on the ballot at their pre-primary convention.
Most party insiders preferred state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences or Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block. Dow and Block demonstrated their political acumen by speaking glowingly of former President Donald Trump, who twice lost New Mexico by wide margins.
Rejected by the old guard, Ronchetti qualified for the primary by petitioning his way onto the ballot. His survival made life difficult for Lujan Grisham. The governor would have preferred to run against an unknown acolyte of Trump.
Dow fit the bill. She spent $1.48 million in the primary and received 18,185 votes. That breaks down to $81 per vote, extravagant for a fiscal conservative. She finished a staggering 43 percentage points behind Ronchetti.
Block fared worse. He ran third in his own county in the five-way Republican primary. Overall, Block ended up in fourth place, surprising Republican regulars who gave him top position on the primary ballot.
Without Ronchetti, Republicans would have had no chance to win any statewide race. They will still probably lose them all.
It’s no mystery why Republicans aren’t competitive across New Mexico. They dominate a few regions, especially oil towns in the Permian Basin. But they have no one except Ronchetti who’s capable of winning statewide.
Dow was a candidate oblivious to her limited appeal. Her silliest ad showed her riding a horse alongside a couple of rural sheriffs. One of the sheriffs intoned that Dow is “tough as nails.” Whatever this meant was obscured, like a saddle sore on the candidate’s back end. Perhaps it referred to Dow’s pledge to finish Trump’s costly and unneeded wall on the border with Mexico. In a world of drones and high-tech sensors, the only purpose of Trump’s wall was demagoguery.
There are many worse Republican candidates than Ronchetti on ballots this fall. Audrey Trujillo, the nominee for secretary of state, is last for trustworthiness in New Mexico.
Trujillo talks about election integrity as she spreads fables about Trump being robbed of a second term. In a state of 2 million residents, Trujillo received the Republican nomination without opposition. That is testimony to how broken the GOP is.
Weak candidates aren’t limited to New Mexico. Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, spends his days in a losing battle with the truth.
Walker won the 1982 Heisman Trophy at the University of Georgia and also claimed he graduated in the top 1 percent of his class. He didn’t graduate at all. For now, Walker is Georgia’s embarrassment. But he threatens to extend his reach to the U.S. Senate.
Ronchetti is no Walker. Still, that’s not much of a credential for a politician who wants the job of executive decision-maker.
If the Republicans hope to again win statewide in New Mexico, they need a housecleaning of party leadership. Democrats should not get a free ride because the rival party is inept, lazy or both. Republicans didn’t even bother fielding a candidate for state auditor this year.
This campaign ends in two weeks. The aftermath won’t be any better. We’re in for two more years of talent-dry Republicans whining about liberals.