There he is, walking along one of the streets surrounding the Plaza as he has done so many times over the past 40-plus years.

Nearby, the appetizing scent of grilled meat, onions, peppers and spices emanate from an old-fashioned food cart as if beckoning its owner to return so they can get down to business once again.

The man, Roque García is something of a legendary figure on the Plaza, where he’s been cooking carnitas since 1984. Saturday was his last day.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

