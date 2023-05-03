Patricia Perea, professor of Chicano studies at the University of New Mexico and educator at New Mexico History Museum, reads the children's book Juan and the Jackalope by Rudolfo Anaya to Nava Elementary School kindergarten and first grade students Wednesday at La Farge Branch Library. The readings were part of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival's Young Writers and Readers program. The Literary Festival is May 19-21 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Jesus Parra, 6, listens to Patricia Perea, professor of Chicano studies at the University of New Mexico and an educator at New Mexico History Museum, read Juan and the The First Tortilla by Rudolfo Anaya on Wednesday to Nava Elementary School kindergarten and first grade students as part of the first Santa Fe International Literary Festival's Young Writers and Readers program at the La Farge Branch Library.
Patricia Perea, professor of Chicano studies at the University of New Mexico and an educator at New Mexico History Museum, gives a copy of The First Tortilla by Rudolfo Anaya to Nava Elementary kindergarten and first grade students on Wednesday at La Farge Branch Library. The students were read books as part of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival's Young Writers and Readers program.
