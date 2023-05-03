Patricia Perea, professor of Chicano studies at the University of New Mexico and educator at New Mexico History Museum, reads the children's book Juan and the Jackalope by Rudolfo Anaya to Nava Elementary School kindergarten and first grade students Wednesday at La Farge Branch Library. The readings were part of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival's Young Writers and Readers program. The Literary Festival is May 19-21 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

