Richard Ortiz knows what it’s like to need a helping hand to house his family.
Six years ago, Ortiz was working part time at a health clinic and lacked money to pay the first month’s rent and security deposit on an apartment. Adding to his stress, he had two children to support.
Then he received financial aid from the Empty Stocking Fund, a decades-old project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, and was able to secure housing during the holidays.
Ortiz, 37, now a housing coordinator at The Life Link, is among this year’s volunteers who will interview people applying for aid from the fund that gave him a lift during a difficult time.
“I think it really works,” Ortiz said of the fund. “Giving people in the community whatever help or assistance they need … I think the stocking fund does a great job at doing that.”
Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
This year, people can begin applying for assistance from the program Nov. 1. The first checks will be dispensed in December.
Applicants must live within a 50-mile radius of Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and provide a Social Security number. They also should explore other community services such as the Good Neighbor Fund and CONNECT, according to Empty Stocking guidelines.
The New Mexican, which started this charity project in 1981, is working with eight partners this year to administer the money. They are the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter and the Housing Trust.
Guidelines list various funding caps, such as $1,500 for rent or mortgage, $1,000 for utilities and $1,000 for home or car repairs.
Aid for a household is generally capped at $2,500, and larger amounts must be reviewed by the Empty Stocking Committee, said Susan Cahoon, The New Mexican’s human resources director and a committee member.
The committee also must review any requests for money to pay tuition.
In January, the Empty Stocking Fund exceeded last season's goal of raising $250,000, Cahoon said, adding the goal for the upcoming holiday season is $275,000.
Dolores Lopez, 70, decided to be an Empty Stocking volunteer this year.
Lopez, a retired elementary school counselor, said it makes her sad to see so many people struggling.
“I like helping whoever I can,” Lopez said.
