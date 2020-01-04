Who you’ve helped this year: A Santa Fe mother of two was struggling financially after her partner died. She was three months behind on her car payment and two months behind on her rent. She feared that she would not be able to buy Christmas presents for her boys, ages 3 and 2. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her catch up on her car payments.

Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2019 Goal: $250,000This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

DonationsAnonymous: $5,600

Anonymous, in memory of Marc Rivera: $100

David and Maya Aubrey: $100

Lori and Joseph Baros, in loving memory of Dora Baros: $200

Elisabet Bolton: $30

Pamela Buffington, in memory of Nick Buffington: $100

Ronnie and Joe Cohen: $50

Elizabeth and Vincent Faust: $300

Rick Franz: $100

Julanna Gilbert: $350

John and Ann Gomez: $250

Annabelle Gutierrez, in memory of Mercedes Roybal: $100

Ann Hosfeld: $50

Richard and Barbara Kenney: $100

Herbert Kincey: $100

Stephen Schmelling and Carlotta Lockmiller: $200

Kim and Michael Lynch: $100

Jim and Anne Maloney: $100

Nancy and Gary Maner: $100

John Donnell and Judy McGowan: $250

Jeff Pine and Tom Morris: $100

Sandy Nachman: $200

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ortiz, in memory of Jennifer Vigil: $200

Beatrice and Lydia Romero: $100

Rotary Club of Santa Fe Centro: $400

Marc Sanders, in memory of Debbie Winegarten: $40

Joseph Stampfer, in memory of Anne and Ted Stampfer: $500

The Brooks children: $200

The Golden Eye: $200

Sid and Trina Thomas: $200

Bill Todino, in honor of Celia Szumowski: $100

Patricia Vigil, in memory of Frank and Florence Browder: $50

David Kitts and Donna Wells: $100

Bee Zollo, in memory of Mom and Dad Zollo: $50

Total: $10,720

Cumulative total: $217,772.88

