Who you’ve helped this year: A 22-year-old Santa Fe man was unemployed and needed help paying his bills during the holidays. The Empty Stocking Fund covered his rent. He said that without the financial help, he wouldn’t have had enough money to buy Christmas presents for his younger brother and sister. “It was a real blessing,” he said of the assistance. “I really did appreciate that."
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Anonymous: $2,175
Anonymous, in memory of Enrique and Mary K. Valdez: $25
Anonymous, in memory of Mark Hart: $200
Anonymous, in memory of Senta Hoge: $100
AAA Self Storage Co.: $200
David and Jane Anderson: $200
Olivia and Eliseo Armijo, in memory of Adam Gabriel Armijo: $100
Lisa and Gregg Bemis: $25
Raphiel and Karen Benjamin, in loving memory of Nate Blaser and Jill Benjamin: $200
Patricia Bott: $100
John and Linda Buchser: $50
Alma Neas Nelson Cassel: $100
Pamela Christie: $150
Lynn McKelvey and Glenn Dickter: $200
Robert and Judith Eagan: $100
Anne and Bill Frej: $150
Gail Grimes and Mark Greenberg: $100
Cat Scheibner and Carrie Haag: $100
Roger and Louise Hill: $100
Akio and Vera Hirano: $50
Warren and Helen Kennedy: $200
Kitchen Dimensions Inc.: $250
Clarence and Loretta Lithgow, in memory of Claudine Veronica Lithgow: $300
David Markwardt and Tracey Lucas: $200
Luciano Lucky Varela for New Mexico, in memory of the late Rep. Luciano "Lucky" Varela: $250
Neil and Cindy Lyon: $250
Meredith and Stephen Machen: $250
Gayatri and Tony Malmed: $108
Margo and Bill Martin: $300
Jeannette Martinez, in memory of George, MaryAnn, Earl and Sarah Martinez: $100
Bill and Betsy Maxon: $200
Sylvia LaMar and Rod Mehling, in memory of Annette Aragon: $100
Michelle Meyer: $50
Monroe Gallery of Photography LLC: $250
Nancy Benkof and Paul Pletka, Merry Christmas!: $100
Betsy and Steven Robeson: $200
Daniel and Alicia Romero: $75
Karen Roswell: $150
Gary and Stephanie Roybal: $50
Christine and R.G. Russell: $150
Santa Fe Center for Spiritual Living: $61.15
Maria Stennis: $100
Bob and Debbie Stone: $200
Carol Church and James Thorpe: $50
Frans and Deborah Trouw, in memory of Alyssa N. Trouw: $500
UCC Search Inc.: $100
Benedicte Valentiner, in memory of E.J. Evangelos: $250
Doug and Donna Waterman, in honor of Lynn Miller: $150
Suzanne Watkins, in memory of Steve Watkins: $100
Total: $9,469.15
Cumulative total: $207,052.88
