Who you’ve helped this year: A 23-year-old single mother of two in Santa Fe was struggling financially after taking time off from work to give birth to her son. She and her kids recently moved into a different apartment, and what little money she had saved went toward the security deposit. She has since returned to work but is getting fewer hours, causing her to fall behind on her bills. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her rent.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Ethel Hess: $50
Jim and Tina Hille: $100
Martha Formosa and Bob Hirasuna: $75
Sarah Schlanger and Signa Larralde: $100
Connie Burke and Bill Leeman: $100
Meryl, Zoe and Kate Marchand, in loving memory of Erich Marchand: $500
Bill and Barbara McDonald: $100
Ingmarie McElvain: $250
Sara McKenzie: $100
Joan Murphy: $50
Allen Ogard: $100
Patricia Wallace and Daniel Peck: $75
Lynn Pickard: $250
Lauren and Larry Prescott: $500
Julia Rhymes, in memory of Beverly Rhymes: $500
Sarah Salazar: $200
Santa Fe Federated Republican Women: $900
Rhett Spencer: $200
Hans and Sakina von Briesen: $100
Sarah Wood: $100
Total: $4,350
Cumulative total: $180,193.73
