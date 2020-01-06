Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund bought new tires for a 69-year-old Santa Fe woman whose car had a flat tire. It also bought her a down coat, a pair of boots and gloves because she had very little winter clothing.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican‘s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
DonationsAnonymous: $3,675
Anonymous, in memory of Joshua Pell: $458
Bad Girls Book Club, in memory of Helen Cerletti: $650
Bill and Margo Barr: $100
Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does: $100
JoAnn Bethel: $500
Mrs. Duncan E. Boeckman: $500
Uschi and Bill Butler: $250
Julie Canepa: $250
Ann Muniz and Gregg Carter: $100
Adele Caruthers: $50
Lawrence Archibald and Laura Chancellor: $500
Karen and Don Clewell: $250
Ann and Mark Crouse: $100
Dan Davidson — Donald Trump: $50
Andy and Hope DuBois: $50
Employees at Herbs Etc. Inc.: $200
Sue Breslauer and Norm Flax: $100
Helen, Trip, Andy and Robin Gabriel, in memory of Bertram Gabriel Jr.: $500
Heidi Hahn: $100
Phillip and Judith Huston: $500
Gretchen and Brian Johnson, in memory of Kyle Johnson: $100
Mary and Norm Kaczmarek, in memory of Sarah Singleton: $100
Kim Keahbone, in loving memory of George, Tonita and Robert Keahbone: $100
Anne and Mark Keller: $300
Judy Klinger: $50
Lynn Lee: $100
Peter and Emily McCarthy: $200
Nathaniel Messimer: $100
Thomas and Rosie Mott, in honor of Thomas and Rosie Mott: $150
Murray Family Fund: $250
Jim and Judy Nelson-Moore: $100
J. Michael Pearce and Margaret Maya Page: $100
Nancy Spring: $25
Joe and Nancy Treat: $100
Linda Weston, in loving memory of Martha Weston — BEST MOM EVER!: $77
Laura Moorefield and Chris Wilkins: $250
Sharon Woods: $250
Total: $11,335
Cumulative total: $232,707.88
