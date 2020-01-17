Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund bought propane to keep a Chimayó couple and their five children warm. Their roof leaked every time it rained or the snow melted. It also made their home feel drafty.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
Testimonial: "Without the Empty Stocking Fund my family wouldn't have had a Christmas. The gifts my son received were perfect for him. ... The Empty Stocking Fund saved the day!" — Michelle, a 2019 recipient.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donor of the day: Susan Yanda of Santa Fe pays her grandchildren — Nessa, 11, and Silvan, 8 — $1 each to take out the trash. The children donated the $100 they earned from doing chores to the Empty Stocking Fund. "It’s a way to keep them aware that there is more to this world than their easy life,” their grandmother said.
Donations
Suzanne and Robert Davis: $200
Mike Duran: $20
Chris Haynes: $100
Margie Hicks: $75
Nathalie Love: $100
Meade and Robin Martin, in memory of Sam Adelo: $150
Meade and Robin Martin, in memory of Mary Jean and Ed Cook: $150
Total: $795
Cumulative total: $254,647.28
