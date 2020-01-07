Who you’ve helped this year: A 50-year-old Santa Fe man fell behind on his rent while in treatment for alcoholism. He has been sober for a year, and he receives disability benefits. But a large portion of that money goes toward child support. In addition to his past due rent, his car broke down while visiting family in Arizona, putting him in a deeper financial hole. The Empty Stocking Fund paid his rent.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $2,466
Anonymous, in memory of Enrique and Mary Katherine Valdez: $25
Anonymous, in memory of Sen. Edward J. and Elizabeth A. Lopez: $100
Rick and Kathy Abeles: $250
Cecilia Aloe: $25
Teresa Aragon: $5
Bad Girls Book Club: $100
Carmine Bianco: $20
Anne Baldwin and J. Michael Bremer: $100
Terrance and Daniela Burns: $10
Carol Ducaj: $100
R. Jay and Nancy Fries: $200
Wendell and Harriett Harris: $100
Karen Heldmeyer: $200
John and Donna Herbrand: $100
Gregory X. Hunt, in memory of Josie P. Hunt: $100
Eslee Kessler: $20
Morley and Diana Lautens: $100
Bret Luboyeski, in honor of Paul Luboyeski: $100
Bret Luboyeski, in honor of Christine Luboyeski: $100
Alfred and Lupe Lujan: $100
Paul Margetson: $200
Virginia Gorman and Peggy Lee Martinez: $50
Mary Martinez: $2.40
Emily Medvec: $300
Bonnie Binkert and Michael Melody: $250
Ursula and Richard Moeller: $100
Marceline Montoya: $20
Larry Mora: $5
Terrence Murphy: $40
Nancy Noyes: $100
Connor Patman Jr.: $25
Carolina Peralta, in memory of Victoria Belen Peralta and her godparents, Dora and Albert Gomez: $100
Daryl and Marilyn Proctor: $100
Tom and Nina Rebstock: $1
Olivia Riley: $50
Pauline Rindone: $30
Steven Sandoval, in memory of Benjamin M. and Cecilia V. Sandoval and Fred and Elsie Cisneros: $100
The Ardyth M. Simmons Rev Trust: $25
The Gym Girls, in honor of Connie, Pat, Kathie, Vicky, Nancy, Jane, Suzanne, Julie and Mary: $100
Ellen Marie and James Varela: $100
Sue Vinton: $200
Von Bock Farm, in memory of Karl Bode: $200
Madeleine Wells: $150
Nessa Yanda-Norris: $50
Silvan Yanda-Norris: $50
Total: $6,669.40
Cumulative total: $239,377.28
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.