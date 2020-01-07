Who you’ve helped this year: A 50-year-old Santa Fe man fell behind on his rent while in treatment for alcoholism. He has been sober for a year, and he receives disability benefits. But a large portion of that money goes toward child support. In addition to his past due rent, his car broke down while visiting family in Arizona, putting him in a deeper financial hole. The Empty Stocking Fund paid his rent.

Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2019 Goal: $250,000

This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $2,466

Anonymous, in memory of Enrique and Mary Katherine Valdez: $25

Anonymous, in memory of Sen. Edward J. and Elizabeth A. Lopez: $100

Rick and Kathy Abeles: $250

Cecilia Aloe: $25

Teresa Aragon: $5

Bad Girls Book Club: $100

Carmine Bianco: $20

Anne Baldwin and J. Michael Bremer: $100

Terrance and Daniela Burns: $10

Carol Ducaj: $100

R. Jay and Nancy Fries: $200

Wendell and Harriett Harris: $100

Karen Heldmeyer: $200

John and Donna Herbrand: $100

Gregory X. Hunt, in memory of Josie P. Hunt: $100

Eslee Kessler: $20

Morley and Diana Lautens: $100

Bret Luboyeski, in honor of Paul Luboyeski: $100

Bret Luboyeski, in honor of Christine Luboyeski: $100

Alfred and Lupe Lujan: $100

Paul Margetson: $200

Virginia Gorman and Peggy Lee Martinez: $50

Mary Martinez: $2.40

Emily Medvec: $300

Bonnie Binkert and Michael Melody: $250

Ursula and Richard Moeller: $100

Marceline Montoya: $20

Larry Mora: $5

Terrence Murphy: $40

Nancy Noyes: $100

Connor Patman Jr.: $25

Carolina Peralta, in memory of Victoria Belen Peralta and her godparents, Dora and Albert Gomez: $100

Daryl and Marilyn Proctor: $100

Tom and Nina Rebstock: $1

Olivia Riley: $50

Pauline Rindone: $30

Steven Sandoval, in memory of Benjamin M. and Cecilia V. Sandoval and Fred and Elsie Cisneros: $100

The Ardyth M. Simmons Rev Trust: $25

The Gym Girls, in honor of Connie, Pat, Kathie, Vicky, Nancy, Jane, Suzanne, Julie and Mary: $100

Ellen Marie and James Varela: $100

Sue Vinton: $200

Von Bock Farm, in memory of Karl Bode: $200

Madeleine Wells: $150

Nessa Yanda-Norris: $50

Silvan Yanda-Norris: $50

Total: $6,669.40

Cumulative total: $239,377.28

