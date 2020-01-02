Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund bought air purifiers for a Santa Fe family that lives in a home with mold. The family’s 16-year-old daughter has a chronic illness that makes her more susceptible to environmental toxins. The purifiers keep the air in her home clean enough for her to breathe. The family relies on government assistance for its basic needs and couldn’t afford the purifiers.

Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2019 Goal: $250,000

This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $6,900

Anonymous, in memory of Mary Katherine and Enrique Valdez: $25

Anonymous, in memory of Peggy Garcia: $250

Freda Anderson: $250

Denise Chase: $40

Eudice and Les Daly: $250

Dan and Camille Donoghue, in memory of Kae Donoghue: $50

Jack Frost: $100

Suzanne and Norman George: $500

Margaret Griffin: $50

John Moeller and Barbara Hatch: $50

Hal Logsdon and Gordon Hawthorne: $250

Sheela Hewitt: $100

Jane Alpert and David Hobart: $500

Isaac Ziegler Charitable Trust: $3,000

CB Bowlds and Barbara Klein: $200

Rob Lipscomb: $500

Lois and Larry McFarland, in memory of Brad McFarland: $100

Leonora Sanchez and Brian Rees: $100

Loyd and Connie Reifel: $250

Seahollow Family Fund: $500

Susan and Dick Evans Charitable Fund: $1,000

The Watermill Fund: $1,000

Chad and Mindy Thompson: $75

Laurel and Michael Vander Velde: $150

Judith Elfrink-Weissmueller, in memory of Stephen Potter: $100

Bill and Aria White, in memory of Lois and Bill White Jr.: $100

Zaplin Lampert Gallery Inc., in memory of Elspeth Bobbs: $1,000

Total: $17,390

Cumulative total: $197,583.73

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.