Who you’ve helped this year: The Empty Stocking Fund bought air purifiers for a Santa Fe family that lives in a home with mold. The family’s 16-year-old daughter has a chronic illness that makes her more susceptible to environmental toxins. The purifiers keep the air in her home clean enough for her to breathe. The family relies on government assistance for its basic needs and couldn’t afford the purifiers.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $6,900
Anonymous, in memory of Mary Katherine and Enrique Valdez: $25
Anonymous, in memory of Peggy Garcia: $250
Freda Anderson: $250
Denise Chase: $40
Eudice and Les Daly: $250
Dan and Camille Donoghue, in memory of Kae Donoghue: $50
Jack Frost: $100
Suzanne and Norman George: $500
Margaret Griffin: $50
John Moeller and Barbara Hatch: $50
Hal Logsdon and Gordon Hawthorne: $250
Sheela Hewitt: $100
Jane Alpert and David Hobart: $500
Isaac Ziegler Charitable Trust: $3,000
CB Bowlds and Barbara Klein: $200
Rob Lipscomb: $500
Lois and Larry McFarland, in memory of Brad McFarland: $100
Leonora Sanchez and Brian Rees: $100
Loyd and Connie Reifel: $250
Seahollow Family Fund: $500
Susan and Dick Evans Charitable Fund: $1,000
The Watermill Fund: $1,000
Chad and Mindy Thompson: $75
Laurel and Michael Vander Velde: $150
Judith Elfrink-Weissmueller, in memory of Stephen Potter: $100
Bill and Aria White, in memory of Lois and Bill White Jr.: $100
Zaplin Lampert Gallery Inc., in memory of Elspeth Bobbs: $1,000
Total: $17,390
Cumulative total: $197,583.73
