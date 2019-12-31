Who you’ve helped this year: A 27-year-old single mother of two in Santa Fe said her family was in danger of being evicted after she couldn’t pay her rent. She used her savings to fix her car, and that caused her to fall behind on other bills. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her rent.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $3,629
Laura Atkins: $50
Dana and Gail Atkins: $250
Pat Berssen: $50
G. Bollenbach: $5
Marilyn Bradford: $250
Mary and Jeff Brannen, in memory of Elna Strand: $100
Brooks kids, in honor of Diane Brooks: $100
Brooks kids, in honor of David Gunderson: $100
Dede Collins and Dennis Cooper: $500
Susan and Ken Crawford: $100
Lucy Lippard and Jim Feris: $100
Susan and Dan Friedman: $2,500
Walter Futrell: $250
Diane Morrissette and Phil Geller, in memory of Ambjorn Lindskog: $300
Johanna and Patrick Gilligan: $250
Annie Lux and Paul Hawkins: $50
Total: $8,584
Cumulative total: $175,843.73
