Donor of the day: Les Duran and his nephew, Mario, volunteered to deliver 50 bags of wood pellets to an Española family who asked for assistance from the Empty Stocking Fund. The family uses a pellet stove to keep warm during winter. Les and Mario hauled the pellets in Les’ pickup and unloaded the bags — each weighing 40 pounds — for the family. "We know that our neighbors are generous with their donations to the Empty Stocking Fund, but how wonderful to meet neighbors who are willing to take their time and muscle to make life a bit easier for someone,” said Susan Cahoon, The New Mexican’s human resources director and a member of the Empty Stocking Committee.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $75
David and Lynda Duncan: $10
Dahl and Anne Marie Ortiz-Harris: $30
Ray, Kas and Hillary Ortiz; Andrea Sandoval; Meredith Ritter; and Michelle Hogan: $150
In memory of Craig Othmen by his family: $250
Reside Home: $500
Roberto and Carolin Rios: $20
R.G. Russell: $100
Evelyn and Anthony Sandoval: $100
David Schwartz: $2
Clyde Tomlin: $9
Ronald Whatley: $15
Total: $1,261
Cumulative total: $253,908.28
Editor's note: The Empty Stocking Fund received a $2,500 donation in December, but the donors only meant to give $500. The donors received a $2,000 refund. That is why the cumulative total is lower than the total that was published Jan. 18.
