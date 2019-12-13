Who you've helped this year: A 43-year-old Santa Fe woman was in addiction recovery for five months and says she is struggling to get back on her feet. She is a full-time student and will start work shortly. In addition to her other responsibilities, she looks after her mother, who has cancer. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her pay rent and utilities.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of The Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations:
Jeffrey and Ernestine Jones: $100
Marcia White and John Kennedy, Merry Christmas!: $250
Eslee Kessler: amount not disclosed
Mary Lou and Kenneth Kurtz: $100
Keith Anderson and Barbara Lenssen: $250
Jean Marrs: $100
Geoffrey and Janet Marshall: $200
Mary Anne And Bruce Larsen Fund: $500
Charles McCanna: amount not disclosed
Susy Moesch: $75
Carol Naranjo: amount not disclosed
Linda and Robert Off: $100
Gerry Perrin: $100
Mike and Jennifer Saladen: $300
Steve Schmidt: amount not disclosed
Barbara and Welman Shader: $200
Byron Gross and Ricky Tovim: $250
Howard and Cynthia Turner: $200
Frederick and Galina Vigil: amount not disclosed
Sally Von Conta: $20
Shari Schumsky and Ronald Wieneke
Aaron and Carolyn Wolf: $100
Total: $2,845
Cumulative total: $101,732.46
