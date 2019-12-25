Who you've helped this year: A Santa Fe couple with a 2-year-old daughter were drowning in student debt and barely had enough money for food and gas, and were four months behind on their car payment. The wife is trying to get a second job so they can catch up on bills, but she gets debilitating headaches. The Empty Stocking Fund helped them pay their rent.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations:
Anonymous: $1,050
Anonymous, in memory of Dick Cooper: $100
Steve Allen, $200
Ann Caldwell, in memory of Sara Lister: $100
Larry Clyde: $200
John and Alice Farley: $100
Richard Taub and Betty Farrell: $200
Hoffman-Bravy Charitable Foundation: $500
Gayle Johnson, HighTower Advisors: $200
William Walker and Susan Kellogg: $50
Douglas and Christine Preston: $500
Judy Rainger, in memory of Ron Rainger: $100
Tony and Sarah Sawtell: $100
Margo Shirley, in memory of Ron Shirley: $250
Southwest Archaeological Consultants: $100
Marja Springer, in memory of Anneliese Springer: $100
Steve Kopelman and Laura Taffany: $50
Total: $3,900
Cumulative total: $146,427.46
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.