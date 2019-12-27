Who you’ve helped this year: A 58-year-old Santa Fe woman has been unable to work since being diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. She has had two surgeries and has undergone chemotherapy and radiation. She relies on food stamps and other government assistance for her basic needs. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her rent.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Anonymous: $800
Anonymous, in memory of Lt. Dan Still, USN: $100
Connie Deschamps, in honor of my grandsons, Russ Leonard, Tom Leonard and Egan Deschamps: $300
David Elder, in honor of Rick Franz: $500
Allen Hartford: $100
Sheila Hartney, in honor of Nancy Peterson: $250
Robert Glick and Jacquelyn Helin: $100
Sheila and George Henke, in memory of Ena Berglund: $50
Mikki and Cristobal and Evie, in memory of Ernie Padilla: $300
Mother/Daughter Book Club, Santa Fe, The Christmas Jar: $300
Joni and Greg Neutra: $50
Jeff and Desiree Pitman, in memory of Terry Selby: $250
Pamela Quay: $75
Melanie Barnes and Alex Quezada: $200
Paul and Adella Romero, in memory of Jerome Romero and James Gutierrez: $200
Michelle and Clifford Rudy: $250
Joan Scholl: $50
Jean Smith, in memory of Forrest Smith: $100
Jean Smith, in memory of Charles Batts: $100
Baron Wolman, in memory of Richard Khanlian: $100
Nolan and Patricia Zisman: $75
Total: $4,250
Cumulative total: $152,927.46
