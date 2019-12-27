Who you’ve helped this year: A 58-year-old Santa Fe woman has been unable to work since being diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. She has had two surgeries and has undergone chemotherapy and radiation. She relies on food stamps and other government assistance for her basic needs. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her rent.

Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2019 Goal: $250,000

This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations

Anonymous: $800

Anonymous, in memory of Lt. Dan Still, USN: $100

Connie Deschamps, in honor of my grandsons, Russ Leonard, Tom Leonard and Egan Deschamps: $300

David Elder, in honor of Rick Franz: $500

Allen Hartford: $100

Sheila Hartney, in honor of Nancy Peterson: $250

Robert Glick and Jacquelyn Helin: $100

Sheila and George Henke, in memory of Ena Berglund: $50

Mikki and Cristobal and Evie, in memory of Ernie Padilla: $300

Mother/Daughter Book Club, Santa Fe, The Christmas Jar: $300

Joni and Greg Neutra: $50

Jeff and Desiree Pitman, in memory of Terry Selby: $250

Pamela Quay: $75

Melanie Barnes and Alex Quezada: $200

Paul and Adella Romero, in memory of Jerome Romero and James Gutierrez: $200

Michelle and Clifford Rudy: $250

Joan Scholl: $50

Jean Smith, in memory of Forrest Smith: $100

Jean Smith, in memory of Charles Batts: $100

Baron Wolman, in memory of Richard Khanlian: $100

Nolan and Patricia Zisman: $75

Total: $4,250

Cumulative total: $152,927.46

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.