Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.

2019 Goal: $250,000

This holiday charity project of the the Santa Fe New Mexican’s, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.

To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.

If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.

Donations:

Anonymous: $1,250

Bruce and Cynthia Bolene: $500

Richard Buffler and Christine Boss: $100

Susan Breyer: $161

Bob and Connie Bright: $100

Marylou Butler, in memory of Lynn Mosher: $50

Marjorie Carlson: $50

Edward and Margie Carrillo

Kay Condiss: $100

Robert and Jeannie Cornelius

Linda Cox: $15

Kathryn Egbert

Patricia Feather: $200

Robert Craig Sivinski and Mary Joy Ford

James and Robin Gavin: $250

Gillian Gilman

Ellie Gray, in memory of Joseph, Ann and Michael Gray: $200

Mark and Christine Hickman: $200

Diane and John Jennings: $300

John and Sarah Bienvenu Fund: $1,000

Total: $4,476

Cumulative total: $98,887.46

Editor’s note: Several donors requested that The New Mexican not publish the amount of their contribution.

