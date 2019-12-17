Who you’ve helped this year: A 26-year-old Santa Fe woman’s car broke down, putting her in a financial bind. After having a new transmission installed, she didn’t have enough money to pay her rent or utilities. Her landlord sent her an eviction notice, and she feared that she and her 5-year-old son would become homeless. The Empty Stocking Fund helped her catch up on rent and utilities.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations:
Ann MacVicar: $50
Tony and Olivia Musgrave, in memory of Elizabeth Mugrave Olson: $200
Frank and Joan Nordstrum: $25
Janet and Carlos Ortiz, in memory of Kathy Lujan, Desiree Lujan and Phillip Herrera: $500
Felicia Probert: $100
Joseph and Leta Regezi: $100
Santa Fe Country Club Women’s Golf Association: $531
Paterson and Martha Simons: $100
Deborah and Marc Sotkin: $100
Thomas and Hendrika Spier: $100
Thomas Stewart: $25
Jeffrey Thurston, in memory of Elspeth Bobbs: $100
Mel and Barbara Yost: $300
Total: $2,231
Cumulative total: $115,238.46
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.