Who you’ve helped this year: A 56-year-old Santa Fe woman was struggling financially after being laid off. She was working for a temp agency until she could find a full-time job. She moved in with her daughter to save money. In addition to her financial hardship, her 33-year-old son died in July and her brother died last year. The Empty Stocking Fund helped pay her rent.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Donations
Peter Olson and Claudia Floyd Charitable Fund: $500
William and Kay Pollock: $200
Joan Sickler and Mike Rosow: $100
Santa Fe Hestia Fund: $1,450
Wendy Silberman: $500
Stephen and Lozen Snyder: $100
St. John's United Methodist Church: $250
Lori Stevens: $50
Martha Stevens: $10
Gwen and Bill Takala, in memory of Theo Raven: $500
Meredith and Peter Tallas: $200
Virginia and James Tape: $100
The family of Herb Sena, in memory of Herb Sena: $150
The Wheless Foundation: $1,000
Barbara Woods and Tom Thomas: $100
Bernard and Josephine van der Hoeven: $100
Mary Ward: $30
Stephen Thompson and Anne Weaver: $150
Elizabeth West: $25
Paul and Jane Wilken: $50
Charlotte Wright, in memory of my husband, Danny Wright: $100
Total: $5,665
Cumulative total: $167,259.73
