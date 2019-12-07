2018 facts
Raised: $227,389.37
Number of donors: 983
Number of requests funded: 194
Distributed:
$97,070.34 for rent payments
$11,957.98 for mortgage payments
$24,910.79 for utilities
$4,320 in medical bills
$1,245.72 for health insurance coverage
$3,256.50 for household goods
$1,711.31 for appliances
$27,515.09 for car repairs
$5,931.50 for car loans
$3,260.41 for tires
$49,200 for car purchases. (No car purchases will be made this year.)
2019 Goal: $250,000
This holiday charity project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, which began in 1981, is jointly administered each year by the Santa Fe Community Foundation, Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity and the Housing Trust.
Who it helps: Hundreds of people receive aid from the fund during the holiday season to help cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs. Applicants, who must live in Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties and must provide a Social Security number, are considered without regard to race, age, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
How it works: Applications for funding are carefully vetted. Members of the Empty Stocking Committee review requests and meet with each qualifying applicant to examine records of outstanding bills or other needs, and to verify the applicant’s income. If a request is approved, the committee sends a check directly to the service supplier. The cap for most requests is $1,000.
To donate: Make your tax-deductible donation online at santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504-1827. Donors can request to remain anonymous.
If you can provide a service such as roofing or home repairs, contact Habitat for Humanity at repairs@santafehabitat.org. If you can contribute food, clothing, toys, housewares, furniture, firewood, or other items or services, call the Salvation Army at 505-988-8054.
Applicant spotlight: A 22-year-old Española woman lost her job after her car broke down. She is asking for help to pay her rent.
Donations:
Jeff and Ruby Mayer: $50
Janet Peacock: $300
Carl and Karen Rago: $250
George and Frances Ramsey: $5,000
Mary Ackerman and Jim Reents: $50
Yvonne and James Rogers: $100
Jim and Linda Ross: $100
Casey and Kristin Ryan: $150
Mary Ann and Allen Sanborn: $300
David and Tori Shepard: $200
Linda Siegle and Elizabeth Stefanics: $250
Karen Stoll, in memory of Brooks Shera: $500
Clyde Tomlin: $11
Total: $7,261
Cumulative total: $58,838
