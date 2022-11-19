For more than four decades, The New Mexican's Empty Stocking Fund has been helping community members stay warm, fill their pantries and conquer critical problems during the holidays.

The community-based grant program continues in 2022 — a year when needs are as significant as they have ever been for people in the greater Santa Fe area who continue to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In 2021, the Empty Stocking Fund raised a record $423,000, and organizers hope to eclipse that number this year with the help of a wide base of community donors.

