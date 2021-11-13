For 40 years, people in Santa Fe have helped their neighbors through the Empty Stocking Fund, a needs-based grant program that awards money during the holiday season.
Since 1981, the fund, an annual effort by The New Mexican to help those in the community who are struggling, has raised and distributed around $5.4 million.
“Most of those donations come from the community,” said Diane Hamamoto, program officer at the Santa Fe Community Foundation, which collects and distributes the donations.
She added that most come from individuals in the area, with a smattering of gifts from family foundations and people from out of state.
The Empty Stocking Fund accepts applications from those in the community who need assistance and awards funds based on need and other factors. It distributes about 600 grants per year.
Applications for the fund opened Nov. 1 and will be accepted through Nov. 30.
Guidelines list funding caps, such as $1,500 for rent or mortgage and $1,000 for utilities or home or car repairs.
“Aid for a household is generally capped at $2,500, and larger amounts must be reviewed by the Empty Stocking Committee,” said Susan Cahoon, The New Mexican‘s human resources director and a committee member.
Funds are restricted to residents within a 50-mile radius of Santa Fe and awarded to those who have not received funding within the last four years.
In 2020, the Empty Stocking Fund set a goal of raising $275,000. It wound up raising more than $585,000 as residents rallied to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The year before, the fund raised about $252,000, a record haul at the time.
“Amazing participation by our community, who saw that there was a real need,” Cahoon said.
Committee members include individuals whose employers allow them to spend time working on the fund.
Its members come from the Salvation Army, Habitat For Humanity, The Life Link, Presbyterian Medical Services and others.
Though the holidays are still weeks away, applications are pouring in, said Jerica Simmons, a first-time committee member who works for Youth Shelters and Family Services of Santa Fe.
She said most of the applications she’s seen are for rental and utility assistance, car repairs, appliances and household items.
Marcos Zubia, director of communications and development for Esperanza Shelter and an Empty Stocking committee member, said many who apply for help are struggling with rent or utility requests, though others have needs such as medical bills.
“Unfortunately, some of the stories that we’re hearing are just horrific,” said Zubia. “They lost their house or their job. Those have been the majority of the stories behind the requests that we’ve received.”
In 2020, a recipient applied to the fund after her job was eliminated due to the pandemic. Her unemployment payments didn’t cover the costs of her utilities or her car insurance.
“I acknowledge auto insurance is not an item mentioned within your realm of assistance,” the applicant wrote in her request. “However, catching up on my auto insurance is something I am desperate to achieve. I am haunted by all of my past due obligations which seem to keep piling up.”
Zubia has participated on the committee for two years.
“The amount of time and effort that everybody puts into it is quite remarkable,” he said. “And then, of course, the support from the community is huge. We wouldn’t be able to do half of what we’re doing if it wasn’t for that support.”
