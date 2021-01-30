The spirit of generosity has been greater than usual this holiday season in Santa Fe.
The Empty Stocking Fund, a decades-old project of the Santa Fe New Mexican, raised nearly $600,000 to help residents cover rent payments, medical bills, utility costs, car repairs, home improvements and other needs.
When organizers began accepting applications for assistance in November, they hoped to raise $275,000. They surpassed that amount by over $300,000.
"It's just been amazing, the outpouring of support for members of our community who are in dire straits in many instances," said Susan Cahoon, The New Mexican's human resources director and a member of the Empty Stocking Committee. "We're just grateful that we've been able to do some small part in helping them."
Organizers say the surge in charitable giving was spurred by a greater need for help from people who lost their jobs or saw their hours reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, the fund had raised $585,323.84. During the 2019-20 holiday season, the campaign generated $254,510.57.
There were 790 first-time donors who contributed $218,070.75. In all, the fund received nearly 1,900 gifts.
"It's — I don't know how to say this — bittersweet," said Chad Gasper, a finance and philanthropy associate at the Santa Fe Community Foundation, which partners with the newspaper on the campaign along with Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Salvation Army, Presbyterian Medical Services, The Life Link, Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Shelter, the Housing Trust and two private individuals.
"I wish it was like this every year. But I know that, because of what's been going on with the pandemic, this is why we're at where we are," Gasper said. "And it's great, but it's just sad to come to this dollar amount because of something that's so traumatic right now with what's going on in the world. I'm grateful for it, but it's kind of sad, too."
The Empty Stocking Fund has distributed around $300,000.
"We're working really hard to get to every applicant that's eligible and getting the money out there as quickly as possible," Cahoon said. "We don't want to sit on it. We don't want to put it in the bank. That's not what we do. So, we're just going to keep going until we get as many dollars out there in the community and help as many people as we possibly can."
Americans have donated to charitable causes in record numbers despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Charitable donations have risen 25 percent during the public health crisis, according to study conducted by TOP Data and Kindest, a fundraising platform.
In New Mexico, residents gave an average of $712 to charity in 2020.
"Every time there is a big disaster, people step up," said David Semerad, CEO of Kindest. "They just want to help. They feel empathetic towards the people who need it."
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said he contributed more money to the Empty Stocking Fund this year than he normally does "because of the huge need in Santa Fe and because I felt that a lot of people are hurting."
"This is an excellent vehicle that gets to the individuals that are really hurting," said Richardson, who also partnered with the newspaper last year to create the Empty Pantry Fund, which distributed $200 gift cards from local grocery stores to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
"The way The New Mexican has distributed the funds, it ensures that goes to the most people in need," he added. "And that's why the Empty Stocking Fund has been especially successful in this COVID-ravaged year."
Deborah Trouw, president of Elevation Financial Group in Santa Fe, has donated to the fund for the past 12 years. She, too, gave more money than usual this holiday season.
"I just feel so encouraged that the community is coming together to help people that really are in need right now," Trouw said. "Not only the usual stresses of life but the additional ones with the pandemic happening. It's just really heart-warming."
