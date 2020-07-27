Workers who left jobs due to health concerns at New Mexico restaurants that continued to offer indoor dining may apply for unemployment benefits, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has determined.
These nine restaurants violated the governor’s July 13 public health order demanding restaurants cease indoor dining, Workforce Solutions reported in a news release.
Workforce Solutions will grant employees “good cause” if they quit from these restaurants “due to their employer creating dangerous working conditions by disregarding required COVID-Safe Practices.”
The restaurants included in this special action include three Pizza Inn locations in Hobbs and Carlsbad; The Trinity hotel and restaurant in Carlsbad; two Los Hermanitos locations in Farmington; Casey’s Restaurant in Hobbs; TJ’s Diner in Farmington; and Country Family Restaurant in Kirtland.
