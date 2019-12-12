Two Denver-based employees of arts and entertainment giant Meow Wolf are suing the company, co-founder and former CEO Vince Kadlubek, and former human resources director Marianne Palacios, alleging harassment, retaliation, gender discrimination and unfair pay practices.
Zoe Williams and Mar Williams’ lawsuit, filed this week in New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, is at least the second discrimination complaint the company has faced this year.
It alleges an employee with close ties to Kadlubek sexually harassed an employee and discriminated against both Zoe Williams and Mar Williams, who are not related, because of their gender identities. The lawsuit also says Zoe Williams was retaliated against after reporting concerns about sexual harassment.
Zoe Williams identifies as nonbinary and Mar Williams as transgender, according to the suit. Both Denver residents use the pronouns “they” and “them.”
The lawsuit accuses Meow Wolf of assigning Zoe Williams twice the amount of work they were contracted for — 30 or more hours rather than 15 — while failing to pay them for that labor. It also says Meow Wolf discriminated against both plaintiffs and other nonbinary and female employees.
In a statement sent by Kadlubek, who is now an executive adviser to the company after stepping down from his role as CEO in October, Meow Wolf denied the allegations as “baseless.” The statement said the claims “run completely counter to our culture, and we will strongly defend against them through the legal process.”
“For the record, Zoe Williams and Mar Williams are both still employees of Meow Wolf,” the statement continued. “They were neither targeted or wrongfully terminated and this is an example of the falsehoods that are propagated in this claim, which is riddled with false accusations.”
In August, the two plaintiffs filed discrimination claims against the company with the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau.
Zoe Williams alleges in the District Court complaint that a former male employee, who might have been fired for sexual harassment, sent pictures of himself and Kadlubek to a female employee “against her wishes.”
But Palacios, who has retired from her position at Meow Wolf and now works as a consultant for the company, told Williams that unless the woman who received the photos “explicitly told her harasser that the contact was unwanted, Human Resources would not intervene to protect her,” the lawsuit says.
According to the complaint, Zoe Williams, a director at the company, felt uncomfortable confronting the harasser because “Kadlubek and the harasser had previously tasked her with obtaining LSD and other drugs for them when they came to Denver” and because the harasser had close ties to Kadlubek.
Mar Williams, meanwhile, had complained throughout their employment with Meow Wolf about suffering different treatment as a result of their gender identity, the suit says, adding they faced retaliation for making those complaints. That included being left out of meetings and emails, and being denied promotions — treatment Zoe Williams also faced, according to the complaint.
The suit also claims “Palacios has targeted Mar Williams for termination.” However, the plaintiff’s attorney, Holly Agajanian acknowledged in a phone call that both are still employed at Meow Wolf.
Agajanian, an attorney at Hinkle Shanor LLP, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Meow Wolf, which began as a small arts collective, received rave reviews in 2011 with an exhibit at the Center for Contemporary Arts called The Due Return, a more than 70-foot-long, two-story ship that drew visitors to its interactive, otherworldly features.
In 2015, the collective announced it would rent a long-vacant bowling alley from Santa Fe resident and popular fantasy author George R.R. Martin.
Since Meow Wolf opened its House of Eternal Return exhibit in 2016 at the Rufina Circle site, it has expanded to a sprawling company of more than 500 employees that has produced music festivals and launched projects in several U.S. cities, including Denver.
In May, Meow Wolf announced a $17 hourly starting wage — including for seasonal full-time and part-time employees.
Shortly after the company announced its minimum-wage hike, two former Santa Fe-based employees, Tara Khozein and Gina Maciuszek, filed a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, unfair pay practices and wrongful termination. Attorneys from Hinkle Shanor LLP are representing those plaintiffs as well.
Kadlubek has denied Khozein and Maciuszek’s allegations.
“Meow Wolf is firmly committed to fair employment practices, equitable pay and supportive treatment of all employees,” the company said in its Thursday statement.
“Beyond the letter of our strict formal policies prohibiting discrimination of any type,” the statement continued, “we have recognized the need to proactively address the potential for gender bias in society at large and, as such, have invited an open, forward-looking, productive — and ongoing — internal dialogue designed to continue to ensure our workplace is positive, respectful and safe and our workforce is informed and engaged.”
