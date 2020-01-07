Employees at a downtown Santa Fe restaurant and bar said a regular customer threatened to shoot and kill them Monday.
Officer Mariah Gonzales responded to a call at 4:18 p.m. at Cowgirl, 319 S. Guadalupe St., in reference to a man armed with a gun in the parking lot threatening “to kill all the Mexicans,” according to a Santa Fe police report.
Police spokesman Greg Gurulé wrote in an email Tuesday that the man was not arrested or charged with a crime. The man’s name was redacted from the police report.
The Cowgirl employee who called 911 told police he saw the man in the restaurant’s parking lot, in an area where other employees were doing construction, and the man was shouting that he was going to kill everyone.
The man was “making the motion of reaching behind his back and quickly pulling out his hand with his pointer finger out and his thumb up as if making it appear to be a gun,” the report states.
Although the man held up his fists as if he were going to fight one of the employees, no physical altercation occurred, according to the report.
The man left in a black Mercedes SUV but returned a short time later, and the employee who called 911 believed he had a gun, the report states.
The employee then told others to barricade themselves inside the building.
Another Cowgirl employee told police she recognized the man as a regular customer and that she also had seen him in the parking lot threatening to shoot everyone. But she did not see him with a gun, the report states.
A third employee said she saw the man, whom she also identified as a regular customer, lift the front of his shirt and pull something out of his waistband. She saw something shiny, she said, but she did not know if it was a gun, according to the report.
She said she saw the man get back inside his Mercedes SUV, drive onto Aztec Street and then pull out a long-barrel silver revolver and point it at her, the report states.
When she saw the gun, the employee grabbed a nearby man and his child and pulled them toward the building. The suspect drove through the stop sign at Aztec and Guadalupe street and ran over the curb.
Gonzales spoke to the man, who told her the group of men in the parking lot had yelled at and surrounded him when he tried to leave, the report states.
The man also told police he does not carry a weapon on him or have one in his car and that he only acted like he had a gun because he wanted to scare away the men, who he believed were trying to fight him. He allegedly admitted to yelling at the men but denied having threatened to kill them.
According to the report, police were given conflicting stories about the incident.
“However, there was reason to believe that [the suspect] did make the motion of reaching behind his back to make it appear that he was armed,” the report states.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.