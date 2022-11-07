Los Alamos National Laboratory has resumed cleaning up legacy nuclear waste after a federal contractor shut down most of those operations in mid-October because of worker safety incidents.
Newport News BWXT, also known as N3B, ordered waste cleanup work stopped at the lab Oct. 13 in response to recent incidents that raised concerns about employee safety, an Energy Department spokeswoman wrote in an email Monday.
“The stop work has enabled N3B senior leadership and project management teams to ensure a safe work environment by conducting reviews of policies and procedures related to all fieldwork,” wrote Stephanie Gallagher, a spokeswoman at the Energy Department’s environmental management field office in Los Alamos.
The incidents include an employee who bumped their head on a Polaris utility vehicle and a worker who experienced heat illness on the job, Gallagher wrote.
Legacy waste refers to the material generated at the lab before 1999, including during the Cold War and the Manhattan Project.
Under the self-imposed order, N3B initially did the minimum work necessary to maintain environmental and nuclear operations.
That means certain activities were allowed, such as operating a treatment system for the mile-long, toxic chromium plume under Sandia and Mortendad canyons, inspecting facilities and equipment, and complying with requirements in the 2016 waste cleanup agreement between the agency and state, known as a consent order.
“A majority of operations have now been cleared to resume, including transuranic waste shipments to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant,” Gallagher wrote.
She was referring to nuclear waste that’s mostly made up of contaminated gloves, equipment, clothing, soil and other materials sent to WIPP, an underground disposal site in Carlsbad.
Any suspension of waste cleanup harks back to more serious incidents.
Last year, waste shipments to WIPP were halted for months after HEPA filters that contained titanium welding shards caused a waste drum to spark.
In 2014, WIPP was shut down for three years after a container packaged with a volatile mix of organic cat litter and nitrate salts burst, spewing radioactive contaminants in the underground site. The cleanup cost about $2 billion.
Still, Gallagher wrote that overall, N3B is increasing waste shipments from the lab to WIPP.
In fiscal year 2022, the contractor sent more than 52 shipments to WIPP, exceeding its goal of 30 shipments, she wrote.
For fiscal year 2023, N3B has upped its goal to 40 shipments, she wrote, crediting the increase partly to improved coordination between WIPP and the contractor.
The 2016 consent order calls for completing the entire legacy waste cleanup by 2036.
Waste managers have expressed confidence in meeting that timeline despite the inevitable hiccups, such as this recent work stoppage.
N3B is crafting a long-term strategic vision using public input, including from pueblos, Gallagher wrote. “This feedback will be considered in DOE’s decisions for final remedies for the remaining legacy cleanup work and may change the estimated completion date.”