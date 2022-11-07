Los Alamos National Laboratory has resumed cleaning up legacy nuclear waste after a federal contractor shut down most of those operations in mid-October because of worker safety incidents.

Newport News BWXT, also known as N3B, ordered waste cleanup work stopped at the lab Oct. 13 in response to recent incidents that raised concerns about employee safety, an Energy Department spokeswoman wrote in an email Monday.

“The stop work has enabled N3B senior leadership and project management teams to ensure a safe work environment by conducting reviews of policies and procedures related to all fieldwork,” wrote Stephanie Gallagher, a spokeswoman at the Energy Department’s environmental management field office in Los Alamos.

