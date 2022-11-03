Emmett Till, the 14-year-old martyr who ignited a civil rights movement, commands almost as much attention today as he did when thugs lynched him in 1955.

Emmett's offense was whistling at a white woman who operated a market in Money, Miss., where the Black teen had gone to buy candy. The woman's husband and his half-brother soon kidnapped Emmett, then tortured and murdered him.

Both defendants were acquitted in 67 minutes by an all-white, all-male  jury. Assured that they could not be tried again, the killers confessed their guilt to Look magazine four months later.

