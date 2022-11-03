Emmett Till, the 14-year-old martyr who ignited a civil rights movement, commands almost as much attention today as he did when thugs lynched him in 1955.
Emmett's offense was whistling at a white woman who operated a market in Money, Miss., where the Black teen had gone to buy candy. The woman's husband and his half-brother soon kidnapped Emmett, then tortured and murdered him.
Both defendants were acquitted in 67 minutes by an all-white, all-male jury. Assured that they could not be tried again, the killers confessed their guilt to Look magazine four months later.
It was an ugly association. Murderers received $4,000 from the magazine for detailing how they pistol-whipped, beat and shot Emmett before throwing his body in the Tallahatchie River.
One reason for renewed attention on Emmett's short life is an excellent, wrenching movie, simply titled Till, that's playing now in theaters. Another factor is the town of Greenwood, Miss., recently unveiled a 9-foot bronze statue of Emmett, breakthrough acknowledgement in the Deep South of the boy who changed a country for the better.
Cities in Colorado were far ahead of Greenwood, having honored Emmett with a statue for more than 40 years. These efforts to call attention to a child's murder also were rocky and in some cases tinged with bigotry reminiscent of the Jim Crow South.
Denver was the first city to commission a statue of Emmett, pairing his likeness with that of Martin Luther King Jr. The owner of a Denver bowling alley, Herman Hamilton, conceived the idea in early 1970s. His interest was personal.
Hamilton was a 9-year-old boy in Money, Miss., when Emmett was murdered. He didn't want anyone to forget about Emmett or how the killers walked free thanks to a racially stacked jury.
Sculptor Ed Rose crafted the bronze and sheet metal statue of King and Emmett. It received a prominent place in Denver's City Park in 1976.
Public reception was icy. One complaint was the statue missed the mark. King's head was too big, doing an injustice to the brave pastor and overwhelming Emmett's image.
Denver was far from Mississippi but home to plenty of its own racial discord. The city was so segregated that a federal judge ordered busing of students to achieve racial balance in schools.
Busing in Denver began in 1974 and lasted 21 years. The statue of Emmett had two decades of its own controversies. In one instance, sculptor Rose sued the city to collect $35,000 he said he was owed for his work.
Complaints about the statue's quality persisted. It was removed from City Park and stored in the basement of the Denver Art Museum.
Another statue of King was installed in the same Denver park. Emmett wasn't part of the new, more popular memorial.
The original statue of King and Emmett gathered dust in isolation until 2002. It might have remained hidden if not for Ruth Steele, a politically active Black woman who lived in Pueblo, Colo.
She coveted the statue, saying Emmett's murder motivated Rosa Parks and many others to challenge segregation and injustices in the criminal courts.
The statue was moved to the Martin Luther King Jr. Museum and Cultural Center in Pueblo in 2002. The Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., a cousin of Emmett's and the last living witness to the boy's abduction, traveled to Pueblo for the statue's rededication. Having it in plain sight can bring attention to overlooked parts of the case.
"Emmett had a bad stutter," Parker told me Thursday during a call from his home in suburban Chicago. "We don't mention that enough. Emmett's mother thought whistling was a way to overcome stuttering."
However the white woman in a country store interpreted Emmett's whistling, he was just a boy.
"The tragedy of what happened has never left me," said Parker, 16 years old when Emmett was murdered, 83 today. "It's hard to believe people could do that to a little kid."
Pueblo, an industrial town whose steel mill once had 6,000 employees, never saw the influx of Black workers that Eastern cities did. It has about 113,000 residents today. Fewer than 3,000 are Black.
Ray Brown, president of Pueblo's Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, said the statue of Emmett and King is an attraction that draws visitors traveling on Interstate 25. "Ruth liked to say it's the only statue in the universe of Dr. King and Emmett Till," Brown said.
It also has been defaced by vandals several times. Someone almost severed the right arm of the statue of Emmett in 2005. More attackers in 2020 splashed white paint on the statue and spray-painted the letters KKK nearby.
Emmett's late mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, faced violence head-on. She held an open-casket funeral for her battered boy, saying the whole world should see what the killers did.
"It was a worldwide awakening that would change the course of history," she wrote in a play about her son. She focused on the important character. That's why I've omitted the names of Emmett's killers.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.