Sen. Joe Cervantes didn’t hold back Tuesday.

After Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart presented a so-called dummy bill to the Senate Conservation Committee to codify in state statute emission reduction targets and recently promulgated methane waste rules, Cervantes spent about a half-hour ripping Senate Bill 520 apart.

“We’re here to write laws,” the prominent Las Cruces Democrat said. “We’re not here to write Hallmark cards.”

