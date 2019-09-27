Emergency lighting faulted in death of city of Santa Fe worker

A 27-year-old city employee who died after an electrical mishap at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center appears to have been shocked by a live circuit that feeds the emergency lighting system at the facility, according to state investigators.
But it was a combination of factors, including inadequate planning by the city and a lack of written procedures, that contributed to the death of Tobin “Toby” Williams, according to documents obtained Friday under a public records request.
Williams, a mechanical structural apprentice who had been on the job less than seven months, was replacing interior lighting fixtures in one of the three kitchens at the convention center April 1 when he made contact with a 277-volt circuit.
Williams was working by himself and standing atop a scissor lift when he was injured. The shock forced Williams face down on the scissor lift clutching a piece of wire in his hands as panicked witnesses continued to hear the buzzing of electricity.
“I asked God and Our Lady of Guadalupe to have mercy on him,” Israel Guerra de la Rosa, a Hotel Santa Fe employee who was at the convention center at the time, told investigators. “He did not deserve to die that way.”
The fatal workplace accident led the New Mexico Environment Department to cite the city Thursday for seven safety violations — two of which were repeat offenses — and propose civil penalties totaling more than $183,000.
“All workers deserve a safe workplace,” Robert Genoway, chief of the Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, said in a statement Thursday.
A monthslong investigation by the bureau uncovered a series of mistakes and failings by the city that led to Williams’ death.
The light replacement project at the convention center had been discussed for years. But it was rolled out haphazardly.
“The project advanced in a manner bordering on the informal, driven more by the receipt of materials and the need to schedule around other convention events than the potential hazards associated with a major electrical project,” documents state.
Convention center managers decided to swap out 130 light fixtures in the so-called utility areas, including the three kitchens, with in-house labor and were looking at the possibility of hiring a vendor “specializing in this type of electrical work” to replace the light fixtures in the public meeting rooms and convention areas, which have much higher ceilings.
The report identified Melanie Moore, operations manager at the convention center, and her assistant, Jesse Bartlett, as the decision makers. It says Moore and Bartlett “took the lead on putting together the light upgrade project.”
“Management decided that the spring period was the time to proceed,” documents state. “The fixtures were ordered and the process for swapping out the fixtures were to consist of disconnecting the old from the electrical grid and connecting the new. The personnel that are a part of the in-house maintenance staff have received little or no formal electrical training.”
Two to three months before the fixtures arrived, “the project to upgrade the lighting was reported to have been discussed,” documents state.
“It could not be determined that much formal planning went into the set-up for the change-out of the light fixtures,” the report states. “A formal change-out plan was not developed nor was there a job hazard analysis or procedure prepared.”
Bartlett told investigators technical issues were discussed in considerable detail with Williams and another employee who is a mechanical specialist. Among the safety issues addressed was how to turn the power off, Bartlett reported.
“No formal plan or notes addressing these issues have been made available,” the report states.
After the fixtures arrived in late March, employees started to install them but more as a “demonstration and trial of the technique to use.”
“The assistant manager did two exchanges, the mechanical specialist did one, and the deceased did not,” documents state. “No problems were incurred during the trial installation. Turning the power off before working on the circuit or its components was said to be an item of discussion and a general rule to always accomplish. [But] it was not done in the formal manner of written procedures as a part of an approved and exercised Lockout/Tagout program.”
The work area where Williams was severely shocked has two circuits feeding two different lighting systems, the report states.
“One is the general lighting system and the other is a system to energize the emergency lighting system,” documents state. “At the time of the accident, it appears that there was confusion between the two systems of what was turned off and what was still energized.”
Before work started April 1, the general lighting circuit was cut off by turning off the light switch and watching the switch to make sure no one turned it back on.
“The emergency lighting circuit was left energized,” the report states. “A compounding factor developed in that a fixture in the kitchen where the work was being accomplished was not lit. This fixture was part of the emergency lighting system but was not lit, possibly contributing to an assumption it was part of the general lighting circuit that had been turned off.”
Had the city implemented “a more formal approach” to safeguard employees doing electrical work, investigators said it would’ve ensured “that all sources of energy in associated circuits were eliminated.”
It’s unknown whether the general lighting or the emergency lighting circuit injured Williams, “but it is reasonable to believe it was probably the energized emergency lighting circuit.”
Williams experienced cardiac arrest and burns in the accident. He was transported to a Denver-area hospital for treatment and pronounced brain dead two days later. On April 5, he was taken off a ventilator, documents state.
The accident led Williams’ family to file a tort claim notice, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, against the city.
Williams’ death had a painful impact on Guerra de la Rosa, the hotel employee who was the first to rush to the man’s aid. Guerra de la Rosa was in the kitchen at the time of the accident and heard a ceiling tile fall before he saw Williams in agony.
“So many things crossed my mind,” he told investigators in Spanish as he described the grisly scene through tears.
“I am not crying because I am a coward. I am not crying because I like to cry,” he said. “The reason I am crying is for the impotence of not being able to do nothing — to not be able to help an innocent person.”
