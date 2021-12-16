One Northern New Mexico county declared a state of emergency and another had plans to do so Thursday, one day after high winds knocked out power across the region.
"We estimate there's about 1,500 to 2,000 members still out of power," said Luis Reyes, chief executive officer of Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, during a conference call with local leaders Thursday night. Reyes added that those without power were not in a concentrated area, making it "logistically, a little bit tougher."
Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, which serves customers in Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties, said more than 4,000 had lost power — and that about three-quarters of those had their service restored as of noon Thursday.
Taos County declared a state of emergency while Rio Arriba County said it would. Neither county reported any deaths from the storm.
Declaring a state of emergency is aimed at freeing up resources; it involves local authorities determining the scope of a natural disaster and local government sending a resolution to the governor.
The Rio Arriba County jail remained operational because it can run on a generator, a county emergency management office spokesperson said.
Several unincorporated villages in the northern part of Rio Arriba County lost power, and crews from Northern Rio Arriba Electric Cooperative and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association were working to restore it.
The lack of power resulted in water shortages in the La Puente and Plaza Blanca communities, because the pumps need electricity to work. Telephone outages and natural gas delivery disruptions have added to the challenges that Rio Arriba County faces, authorities said.
The storm began after midnight Wednesday, and by 9 a.m. it had moved across the northern half of the state. Winds were reported at over 60 miles per hour, said Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. "Kachina Peak, we have a sensor up there; they had a gust up to 103 miles per hour."
Spokespeople for the emergency management offices in Taos and Rio Arriba said the counties were still calculating their storm response costs.
