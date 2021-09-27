Anyone driving by San Isidro Catholic Church when the red fire truck arrived on the scene Saturday might have thought a firefighter was being mourned in a funeral service.
And in some ways, that was true.
Actor Tim Donnelly, who played easygoing firefighter Chet Kelly on the 1970s series Emergency!, was being laid to rest. The city of Santa Fe Fire Department sent a truck, jacket and helmet to pay tribute to a man who helped raise awareness of their work.
Donnelly, who lived in Santa Fe starting in 2003, died at 77 of complications following a recent surgery, his brother, Dennis Donnelly, said by phone Sunday.
An engaging mix of save-the-day action, humor and soap opera, Emergency! revolved around the emergency medical response crew of the fictional Station 51 in Southern California. The show proved immensely popular with viewers weaned on similar on-the-street action shows like Adam-12 and Dragnet and is credited with drawing attention to the work of first responders. Emergency! ran six seasons, from 1972-1978.
Donnelly’s character could be expected to infuse any scene with comedy, and his brother Dennis, who directed some of the shows, said Tim “understood the part he was doing and played it well.”
Donnelly’s daughter, Ashley Horne, said in a telephone interview her father “was the role. He kind of lived the life of Chet. He was a prankster and had a little glint in his eye. Deep down he was a soft-hearted, really gracious friend.”
Donnelly often evinced a puppy dog face in the role and, not surprisingly, he became the actor most connected with the show’s basset hound mascot, Henry.
Dennis Donnelly said with a laugh that his brother knew a good thing when he saw it. “Nobody wanted to work with the dog except Tim,” he said. “He realized how much air time he was going to get working with that dog. He was going to be in a lot of shots with the dog.”
Marco Lopez, one of Tim Donnelly’s costars in the show, wrote on the Emergency! Facebook page that Donnelly “was like Harry Morgan on Dragnet, they both had this flare of coming on set with a joke or funny saying that would crack up everyone on set and would start our day.”
Timothy Donnelly was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Los Angeles. His father, Paul Donnelly, worked in various capacities, including as a production executive, in Hollywood for decades. Tim Donnelly moved into the film business as a child and teen actor with the help of noted cult film director Don Siegel, Dennis Donnelly said.
“Don Siegel put us in every movie in those days, including Baby Face Nelson, because he was [Tim’s] godfather,” Dennis Donnelly said.
Tim Donnelly began steady work in television in the 1960s, appearing in such programs as Dragnet, Adam-12 and Hawaii Five-0.
When acting roles dried up following the cancellation of Emergency! in the late 1970s, he switched gears and began a lengthy career as a painter of film sets, his brother said.
Santa Fe resident Edward Khmara, a childhood friend of the Donnellys in the 1940s and 1950s who reconnected with him in Santa Fe decades later, said Donnelly loved Santa Fe and quickly became known for his love of errant and often helpless animals. Donnelly took to caring for a number of feral cats and a family of skunks, who lived under his porch but sometimes wandered into the house.
“I asked him, ‘Don’t they stink up the house?’ and he said, ‘Not my place. I feed ‘em!’ “ Khmara recalled with a laugh.
During the Emergency!’s heyday, Tim Donnelly was often recognized and sought out by fans for autographs, said lifelong friend Keith Ehlert of Santa Fe.
Ehlert said there was a time when it seemed as if Donnelly’s sense of celebrity was universal. The two men took a drive in Ehlert’s four-wheel drive vehicle into the remote and dry Saline Valley of California. After a sudden thunderstorm covered the road out in mud, the two men headed out, only to encounter a family of four whose vehicle had been stalled by a mudslide.
When Donnelly jumped out of the vehicle to see if he could help, the little boy of the family turned to his mother and said, “Mom, it’s Emergency! We’re saved!”
Tim Donnelly was planning to attend a 50th cast and crew reunion of the Emergency! show in Los Angeles in January, his brother said. “Tim was raring to go,” Dennis Donnelly said.
The Los Angeles County Fire Museum exhibits much of the memorabilia from Emergency! and continues to honor the show. Dennis Donnelly said officials from the museum reached out to the Santa Fe Fire Department to ask if if it could send a fire truck to his brother’s funeral.
Ashley Horne said if her father had seen the truck pull up at his service Saturday, “he would have been smiling from ear to ear.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.