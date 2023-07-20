071923_GC_PaulKrebs03rgb.jpg

Former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs appears in court Wednesday. The jury will continue deliberations Friday on embezzlement charges.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — State prosecutors contend a cover-up is central to Paul Krebs’ crime.

The former University of New Mexico athletic director’s defense attorney counters that even a key state witness could find no evidence of embezzlement.

Those arguments — and Krebs’ fate — are now in the hands of an eight-woman, four-man Bernalillo County jury.

