ALBUQUERQUE — State prosecutors contend a cover-up is central to Paul Krebs’ crime.
The former University of New Mexico athletic director’s defense attorney counters that even a key state witness could find no evidence of embezzlement.
Those arguments — and Krebs’ fate — are now in the hands of an eight-woman, four-man Bernalillo County jury.
Jury deliberations in the felony embezzlement case against Krebs began Thursday afternoon following hours of testimony from Krebs. Taking the stand as the lone witness for the defense, the 66-year-old was grilled by state prosecutors over his admitted lack of knowledge of UNM policies and his harried response to financial deficits following media reports exposing his role in a scandalous 2015 golfing fundraiser to Scotland.
District Judge Cindy Leos sent the jury home late Thursday afternoon. Deliberations will resume Friday morning.
Assistant Attorney General John Duran was aggressive with Krebs in cross-examination, asking why the former athletics boss was not aware of UNM policies governing finances and how public money was to be spent.
Krebs faces two counts of embezzlement, one for a $24,500 shortfall from the Scotland trip and another for a $13,625 payment he authorized to cover further losses from the excursion that ultimately saw three big-name boosters get what amounts to a free, six-day vacation to some of the world’s most famous golf courses.
State’s case
The state claims Krebs knowingly violated UNM policy when attempting to cover up losses from the trip, thereby breaking state law. Krebs countered he was familiar with a number of procedures of UNM governance and entrusted the expertise of his staff to navigate avenues in others.
“Is your entire life, Mr. Krebs, based upon what other people are telling or did you ever independently look at a rule?” Duran asked during cross examination.
The prosecution also introduced a series of emails Krebs wrote after the media began reporting on the Scotland trip — about two years after it happened. Those communications hadn’t been mentioned prominently until cross examination, but they suggested Krebs was intentionally trying to throw the media and others off the scent of what he’d done.
“I’m not lying, but I was not forthcoming to the press,” Krebs told Duran when pressed about emailing a friend about the situation. “I was trying to end the story, and I didn’t give them any more information than they needed. I could have given more information, and that’s what I was referring to.”
Defense attorney Paul Kennedy used part of his closing argument to point out Wednesday’s testimony of prosecution witness Victor Griego, an internal auditor for UNM who spent nearly a year digging into the financial specifics of the Scotland trip. Toward the end of his time on the stand, Griego admitted he could find no evidence of embezzlement.
“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s not from my witness,” Kennedy told the jury. “That’s from their witness.”
Krebs spent a combined 19 years as an athletic director at Bowling Green University and UNM, overseeing a number of major projects, including a
$65 million renovation to The Pit and improvements to a number of facilities on UNM’s South Campus.
Courting donors
“Athletics are like a train,” Krebs said. “You keep needing more coal to shovel into the engine.”
Krebs said a large part of fundraising is enticing potential major donors with an experience not available to the average fan. The big donors, those willing to shell out $25,000 or more to become a so-called major donor, are given opportunities to purchase seats on chartered team planes and have exclusive access to coaches and athletes.
In some cases, he said, it’s traveling with the football team on road trips and using a sideline pass during games. In others, it’s offering a luxury golfing excursion to Scotland.
Trip’s inspiration
Krebs said the genesis of the Scotland trip came from a men’s basketball game against national power Kansas at the then-Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., in December 2013. The school chartered a flight and took along a number of major donors through a package arranged by Anthony Travel.
Contracted as the exclusive travel agency for Lobos athletics, Anthony Travel conducted a survey of boosters attending the Kansas game and found they were enthusiastic about such ventures. Krebs said the survey served as a jumping-off point for what came next.
He began planning the Scotland trip in 2014 after a discussion with former Lobos great and NFL Hall of Fame football player Brian Urlacher. Urlacher agreed to attend, loaning his fame to attract major donors. Krebs paid a $49,500 refundable deposit to Anthony Travel, a sum that would be paid back once UNM secured enough travel packages from the expected 24 people on the trip.
Urlacher backs out
It began to unravel shortly after Krebs paid that deposit. Urlacher backed out, citing a recent divorce and the golf trip falling on Father’s Day weekend in 2015. Prominent UNM booster Turner Branch had committed to eight spots, but those vaporized when Branch became ill and eventually died before paying. Others backed out of commitments for reasons that ranged from a grandchild’s birth to a wedding.
Krebs, then-men’s basketball coach Craig Neal and Lobo Club executive Kole McKamey were included on the travel itinerary. Labeling it as a school business trip, their $8,189 basic packages were paid for by the athletic department.
The trip was three spots short of reaching the minimum 24 spots to recoup the full deposit from Anthony Travel. The agency eventually reimbursed $35,875. The remaining $13,625 was recouped only after KRQE-TV’s investigative report created an uproar over the losses from the Scotland trip.
Krebs authorized the final amount to be paid back by using money from an athletics account to transfer the funds to the Lobo Club.
That money filtered back into athletics because the Lobo Club’s sole purpose is to raise money for athletics, which it then deposits into an athletics account at the end of each fiscal year.
Krebs was allowed to retire in 2017. He said in testimony that he continues to draw on a clause that pays him $50,000 a year for each of the 12 years he served as UNM’s athletic director.
He also testified he has donated $75,000 to $100,000 back to the Lobo Club and the general UNM fund over the years, but did say privately he has not attended a Lobo sporting event since he stepped down.
During his closing remarks, Kennedy reminded the jury about what this case is about.
“The fear I’ve had all along in this case, as maybe you’ve picked up on in some of my objections, is that you will mistake this case for a trial about violation of policy,” he said. “Mr. Krebs is not on trial for violating UNM’s policy, he simply is not. It doesn’t matter if he violated UNM’s policy, and yet how many times have you heard the word ‘policy’ come out of these prosecutors’ mouths?”
Kennedy contends no laws were broken, and Krebs did not commit embezzlement because he never kept UNM’s money for himself.