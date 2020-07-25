After winning the three-way race that clinched his first term as Rio Arriba County sheriff, James Lujan vowed to turn the office around.
"I want to run a clean, open sheriff's department," Lujan said in an interview with The New Mexican in June 2014 following his narrow victory in the Democratic primary — a lead of 197 votes over the incumbent, then-Sheriff Tommy Rodella. "I don't want any appearance of impropriety."
Lujan's name on the primary ballot offered Rio Arriba voters an alternative to Rodella, a controversial figure who was facing legal troubles that year.
Rodella would go on to be convicted of several federal felonies in 2014.
Lujan would go on to step into the top job at the sheriff's office a few months early, due to Rodella's conviction, and win a reelection bid in 2018.
Lujan, 59, is now facing legal issues of his own. Two years into his second term, the sheriff is barred from driving a patrol car, making arrests or carrying a gun. He is facing charges in multiple criminal cases, and the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board has suspended his certification.
The Española Police Department has charged Lujan with showing up drunk at a SWAT scene in March and interfering with the operation. He has been arrested twice since then — in May, on charges of obstructing Española officers who were investigating the case, and in June, on counts of aiding a felon and bribing a witness in an incident that occurred three years ago.
Lujan also has been named in a series of lawsuits, including some accusing him of racism, civil rights violations and sexual harassment.
Such legal problems have dotted his career in law enforcement, including a fraud allegation that dates back nearly 20 years.
But for all his notoriety and familiarity with the community, the subject of Lujan — his background, his hobbies, what he is like as a boss — brings silence or murmurs of "I can't talk" or "my name cannot be associated with this." More than 20 current or former sheriff's deputies who have worked with Lujan, as well as current and former officers at other agencies, either declined to comment or did not return phone calls seeking comment.
A Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office spokesman, Capt. Lorenzo Aguilar, hung up the phone when a reporter called.
The sheriff's attorney, Jason Bowles, did not respond to a request for an interview with Lujan or answer a list of questions sent by email.
One of Lujan's friends described him as a good person whose current legal troubles are not representative of who he is.
Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace, who rides motorcycles with Lujan, said the sheriff is devoted to his community and participates in programs like Toys for Tots.
"Just like other human beings, sometimes we make mistakes," Mace said.
A former colleague of Lujan, who asked not to be identified, gave a different perspective.
"The thing about him when it comes to his workers, it is kind of like Hansel and Gretel," the person said. "The old lady in the woods who brings you in and feeds you sweets. Behind your back, she is lighting a fire."
Under scrutiny
Lujan faced a lawsuit not long after his first term officially started Jan. 1, 2015. In April of that year, former Rio Arriba County sheriff's Lt. Marvin Armijo, who now works for the Taos County Sheriff's Office, filed a complaint accusing him of discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
Armijo alleged in his whistleblower complaint that Lujan had made racist comments and used slurs toward Armijo, and had made inappropriate sexual comments. The case was settled out of court a year later.
The sheriff's actions have come under further scrutiny since May 2019, when Jeremy Barnes, a deputy at the time, tased a special-education student at Española Valley High School. The incident, captured on Barnes' lapel camera, drew widespread outrage and led to a settlement of more than $1 million between the boy's family and Rio Arriba County.
Lujan fiercely defended Barnes' actions and questioned whether the 15-year-old boy was actually in the school district's special-education program. He allowed Barnes to remain on active duty during an internal investigation.
Barnes has since been fired and is facing felony charges brought by the state Attorney General's Office.
The incident was the first in a succession of recent incidents leading to lawsuits and criminal charges against Lujan.
- In October 2019, the sheriff was accused of verbally attacking a man in Chama for flying the Mexican flag on the Fourth of July. The man's lawsuit led to a $55,000 settlement with the county.
- Days later, the New Mexico branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against Lujan and the Rio Arriba County Commission on behalf of a former Rio Grande Sun reporter, accusing them of failing to comply with the state's public records laws. That suit has since been dismissed.
- A third suit filed in October also involved Lujan. In this case against the county and the sheriff's office, Lujan was accused of violating the civil rights of a jail guard who had been tased by a deputy. The sheriff "has created a work environment ripe for male-on-male sexual harassment by cultivating a culture of toxic masculinity," the guard alleged in the complaint.
- In March, the ACLU of New Mexico filed a second complaint accusing Lujan and his agency of withholding public records.
- Later that month, the Española Police Department charged Lujan with one misdemeanor count of evading, obstructing or resisting a police officer. Chief Roger Jimenez's criminal complaint said Lujan arrived at a SWAT scene intoxicated and tried to speak with a suspect officers believed was holed up in a home. The sheriff was accused of ignoring officers’ orders to leave the scene.
- In May, Lujan picked up two more counts of obstructing an officer. He was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a search warrant seeking cellphones officers thought he might have used at the SWAT scene.
- In June, he turned himself in to the New Mexico State Police station in Española on felony charges in a separate case. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he is facing one count each of harboring or aiding a felon and bribery of a witness in connection with a 2017 incident involving a former Española city councilor.
- This month, the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board temporarily suspended Lujan's police certification because of the felony charges.
Mace, the Cibola County sheriff, who also is president of the New Mexico Sheriffs' Association, said there's more to the story of Lujan's troubles. But he didn't offer details.
"Now I do know there are underlying circumstances with that whole issue that is going on right now," he said. "I think at the end of the day, when the judicial process and legal process goes through, we'll get to the bottom of this."
Checkered past
Lujan's recent troubles aren't his first tangles with the law.
The Española native, a married man with four sons, served in the Marine Corps for 11 years and went on to work for the Santa Fe Police Department.
He joined the agency in 1989 and retired in April 2004 at the rank of sergeant — just a couple of days before pleading no contest to criminal fraud charges.
He had been indicted in November 2002 on seven counts of attempting to evade gross receipts taxes, two counts of attempting to evade personal income taxes, and three counts of making false statements and fraud. The charges, based on allegations dating back to 1999, involved Lujan's Española-based towing company, according to court records and New Mexican reports at the time.
Lujan was ordered to complete two years of unsupervised probation and pay an unspecified amount in restitution to the state. As part of his plea agreement, he was guaranteed a conditional discharge, meaning the conviction would not stay on his record if he met requirements in the court's orders.
In 2005, Lujan was hired at the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office.
But his criminal case led to problems with his law enforcement certification.
Court records show former Santa Fe police Chief John Denko had reported Lujan's charges to the state Law Enforcement Academy Board, which revoked his certification.
Lujan responded by suing the state Department of Public Safety, which oversees the board. The case was resolved in 2009, when a court overturned the board's decision on technicalities, records show.
Rocky route to the top
Lujan was a Rio Arriba County deputy in 2010 when he made his first bid for sheriff. He lost a crowded Democratic primary race to Rodella.
Serving under his political opponent proved difficult. Rodella eventually fired Lujan over allegations the deputy had interfered in a DWI case.
Jake Arnold, an El Rito resident who had worked as Rodella's spokesman, said the 2012 case involved Lujan's neighbor David Dear and was handled by another deputy.
Court records say Dear called Lujan from the scene and asked the tow truck operator to haul his vehicle. Lujan arrived in civilian clothes.
The incident led to a disciplinary hearing and Lujan's termination, Arnold said.
But Lujan successfully sued the county over Rodella's decision to fire him. A judge reinstated him to his position in 2014.
Not only did he return to his job — he also challenged Rodella again for the sheriff's office. This time, he triumphed.
Lujan had no opponent in the November 2014 general election, so his win in the Democratic primary guaranteed him the job the following January.
He would step into the role several months earlier, however.
Not long after the June primary, Rodella was indicted on federal charges alleging he had violated an Española man's civil rights during an off-duty road-rage incident in which he was accused of brandishing a firearm and beating the man.
Rodella was convicted of several counts in September 2014 and is serving a 10-year sentence in Texas.
The Rio Arriba County Commission chose Lujan to finish out Rodella's term. He was sworn into office in early October 2014.
He told The New Mexican at the time he planned improve the office's image and ensure a more professional operation. He planned to meet with deputies and lay out his expectations.
"And what I expect of them is to bring honesty and integrity back to the department," Lujan said.
"And to treat the residents of our county with respect."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.