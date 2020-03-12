New Mexico’s public utility regulator is being forced to leave its longtime office in Santa Fe after the state declined to renew its lease, General Services Department Secretary Ken Ortiz said Thursday.
At least one top official at the Public Regulation Commission said he thinks having to vacate its building by June 30 could be retaliation after legislation failed this session that would have stripped substantial authority from the commission and transferred it to a department directly within the governor’s control.
The agency was informed by a hand-delivered letter Tuesday that it would have to vacate the building on Paseo de Peralta, said Jason Montoya, the PRC’s chief of staff.
“The correct way to say that is that the PRC has been evicted,” Montoya said. “Retaliation] would definitely be suspected, right? Just with the timing and the fact that there was no fair warning. I literally was hand-delivered a letter.”
Montoya said the commission has called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss the situation and determine how it will respond.
Ortiz denied that the move comes as a result of frustration with the commission from the governor’s administration.
“I would say that hasn’t become a factor for us. What we’re looking at is basically providing the best facilities to our citizens,” he said.
Ortiz said the decision was due to office space needs for the newly created Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The department will begin operations July 1, and the PRC has been informed it has until June 30 to vacate.
The “aggressive timeline” was put in place to ensure the new department has space to begin operations, he said.
Ortiz added, “There’s no [other] state building that has enough occupants for the entire Early Childhood Education Department.”
Although the PRC has been in the same building since its creation in the 1990s, Ortiz said it just made more sense to place the Early Childhood Education and Care Department there because staff from a different department dealing with children already have offices in the building.
About 128 employees for the new department will be stationed at the Santa Fe office and 88 in Albuquerque, all to be co-housed with the Children Youth and Families Department, said Thom Cole, a spokesman for the General Services Department.
But the move comes after longstanding frustration with PRC commissioners over how the agency handled the rollout of the state’s new Energy Transition Act, which allows the Public Service Company of New Mexico — the state’s largest utility — to abandon and recoup lost investments into the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
The agency also has struggled to attract and retain expert staff charged with setting utility rates and implementing the Energy Transition Act, which requires that New Mexico shift to zero carbon electricity production by 2045.
Since its creation, the commission has faced complaints that commissioners have been too close to the industries they regulate, as well as accusations of political favoritism in hiring, and it has been plagued with infighting among commissioners and difficulty keeping staff positions filled.
