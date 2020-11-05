A dispute between the mayor of Edgewood and residents attempting to oust him continued this week despite a judge's order to have sheriff's deputies remove John Bassett from the top job in the southern Santa Fe County town.
State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne withdrew her order for deputies to physically escort Bassett out of the town hall Wednesday afternoon. But during court hearing earlier in the day, she also reaffirmed a judgment she had made Oct. 13 ordering Bassett's removal from office in a civil case accusing him of violating the town's nepotism law and defrauding taxpayers.
Bassett, who was elected in 2016, has refused to end his mayoral term.
He has said he should be allowed to serve until November 2021, when officials will be elected to enact a new form of government in the town. Under the new system, an elected commission will supervise a town manager. Edgewood residents voted this summer to make the change.
Bassett and town attorney Marcus Rael Jr., who has represented Bassett in court, are now facing a contempt-of-court hearing before Sanchez-Gagne.
Attorney Adrian Terry, who represents a group of Edgewood residents who sued Bassett, filed a motion Tuesday alleging Bassett and Rael Jr. had violated Sanchez-Gagne’s order by participating in a special town meeting Monday.
The judge heard the motion Wednesday and scheduled a hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to determine whether the men will be held in contempt.
A video of the special meeting shows Bassett acting as mayor by voting on key items on the agenda. It also shows Rael Jr. voicing his opinion that Sanchez-Gagne's Oct. 13 order was not legally binding.
According to Rael Jr., the lawsuit was not properly served to the defendants.
Rael Jr. said in an interview Thursday he intended to appeal the judge's decision to a higher court. He didn't comment on the upcoming contempt-of-court hearing.
“We don’t feel that the judge followed the correct process for removing an elected official,” Rael Jr. said. “We have no choice but to seek the guidance of a higher court.”
Also on Wednesday, Sanchez-Gagne denied a request by Bassett to reverse her judgment calling for his removal. The mayor had argued in a motion that he and the town of Edgewood were not given proper notice of the lawsuit to respond to it.
The judge had ruled against Bassett in October in part because he failed to fight the lawsuit.
Sanchez-Gagne noted Wednesday that Bassett had signed an affidavit stating he was a aware of the case.
Terry said the plaintiffs were pleased with the outcome of Wednesday's hearing.
“Based on the affidavit, you can’t claim to have notice in one capacity, and not have knowledge in another,” he said.
“It’s been a long road and a long journey,” Terry added.
The judge's decisions Wednesday were the latest in a rocky series of events involving Bassett and the town of Edgewood, which has about 6,000 residents.
Earlier this year, three members of the group Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood filed the suit accusing Bassett of nepotism because he had appointed his cousin to the city’s planning and zoning commission. He also was accused in the suit of defrauding taxpayers by voting to extend sewer lines without charge to a property owned by his mother.
Rael Jr. said that he didn’t believe the case had any merit.
Daniel Macke, who is representing Bassett in his personal capacity, refused to comment on the case, adding he doesn’t speak on pending litigation.
Jerry Powers, who said he joined Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood after sitting in on an Edgewood Town Council meeting, said he hopes the judge will find both Bassett and Rael Jr. in contempt.
“Their actions have been so outrageous and outside the bounds of their authority,” Powers said. “It is going to take something to make them wake up and follow the judge’s orders.”
“Democracy doesn’t work unless you follow the law. It seems obvious,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.