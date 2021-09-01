State education administrator Rachel Gudgel, who admitted slurring Native Americans, submitted her resignation from office Wednesday, though she expects to be paid for about six more months.
Gudgel, 44, heads the Legislative Education Study Committee. She says she will use "earned leave" until her resignation becomes effective Feb. 18, 2022. She makes $131,000 a year.
Legislators with voting power on the Legislative Education Study Committee deadlocked 5-5 on whether to fire Gudgel. Tribes, pueblos and former subordinates of Gudgel sought her ouster.
In a letter to the legislators who lead the committee, Gudgel said she appreciated the opportunity to lead the agency for the last six years.
She said she was proud of her accomplishments and wanted to continue as director.
As for her departure date, she wrote: "I have earned this leave over more than a decade of committed service to the Legislature." She said she would be available to help the committee during its transition to new leadership.
Legislators on the committee were debating the process for an executive session, during which Gudgel's letter of resignation would be discussed.
Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, the committee chairman, said he wants the closed session to include only the 10 voting members. Legislators who serve as advisory committee members are trying to be admitted to the executive session.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
So our "Republic" is reduced to this. We won't terminate an employee for incompetence, so incompetence is far too common, and seems to be encouraged.
We terminate them for making politically incorrect comments... which has become unforgivable., thanks to Milan, and others who created this furor.
No wonder NM government is utterly incompetent. We need only look to the Public Records Commission, incompetent from top to bottom, and refusing to enforce the Rules Act, which happens to be their job. We will just have to get them to utter a racial slur, and for Milan to hear of it. BTW, former City Council Member Matt Ortiz is part of the PRC mess now, even though he's been disbarred.
Progress! Keep up the good work. Keep shining that light on the shenanigans of politicians who all too often behave like spoiled brats seeing what they can get away with.
As much as I hate to say this, only having to pay her for 6 months is a relative bargain. Especially considering how much time and effort has already been wasted on her. I don’t even want to think how much more it would end up costing us to remove her via other means. We don’t need any more distractions. Pay her off so we can go on with our lives and get back to the business at hand... Goodbye to her and good riddance.
Seems about right, Andrew. As long as she doesn't interfere with someone else who can do the job without failing to see the value of all persons in NM. You can't educate if you're that ignorant.
