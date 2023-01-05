After the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham informed state employees their days of working remotely would come to an end in 2023, Zaklina Parzych started to look for another job outside New Mexico.

In an email to the governor last month, Parzych wrote she had completed a job interview and was offered an out-of-state position that allows telework on a hybrid schedule.

“It is sad to say that I will leave New Mexico due to [the state government] not providing … telework,” wrote Parzych, who works in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation as a counselor for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

