After the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham informed state employees their days of working remotely would come to an end in 2023, Zaklina Parzych started to look for another job outside New Mexico.
In an email to the governor last month, Parzych wrote she had completed a job interview and was offered an out-of-state position that allows telework on a hybrid schedule.
“It is sad to say that I will leave New Mexico due to [the state government] not providing … telework,” wrote Parzych, who works in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation as a counselor for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Parzych’s email is one of nearly two dozen the governor has received in recent weeks over the state’s decision to rescind a telework policy across the board, which labor groups and others say will exacerbate a current worker vacancy rate of about 24% and also result in low morale among employees. Almost all of the communication shows overwhelming opposition to rescinding the telework policy, according to documents obtained under a public records request.
Some emails raised concerns about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and other viruses as well as increased commuting and child care costs for employees. Other workers argued in emails remote work allows state government to save on office building costs.
The State Personnel Office directed all employees late last year to report back to the office for in-person work at the start of 2023, but it delayed the start date after discussions with labor groups, which argued employees needed more notice to get their affairs in order. Some of the emails sent to the governor also raised concerns that employees weren’t given enough notice to return to the office.
“The extension through February 2, 2023, will allow employees more time to make the necessary arrangements to prepare for full-time, in-person work,” Teresa Padilla, director of the State Personnel Office, wrote in an email to The New Mexican earlier this week.
Roman Szkoda of Santa Fe wrote the lone email in support of ending remote work for state government employees.
“I felt that too many state employees were abusing the telework privilege,” Szkoda wrote. “Granted, it’s only a small handful of employees who may be guilty of that, but it makes all state employees look bad. Stand by your convictions and have all state employees return to their respective offices on January 3rd.”
Most asked the governor to reconsider.
“Rescinding telework for state employees is a tragic mistake given the understaffing of the health department right now,” Molly McNamara wrote.
“To disregard the preferences and safety of employees who have poured their time and energy into saving lives the past 3 years is cruel at best and will only further the state’s problems retaining qualified health department staff. I strongly urge the powers that be to reconsider enforcing a policy that detracts from the greater good,” McNamara added.
“Our state is a mess and you want to waste money flexing your muscles to bring state workers back? It’s unacceptable,” Gabrielle Lujan wrote.
Cathy Hyatt wrote she learned “with horror” last month the state government planned to do away with employees’ ability to work from home.
“At a time when vacancies are already too high, removing this vital benefit from our government employees will only cause many of them to quit,” Hyatt wrote. “I know this because I have heard it directly from them.”
Alexander Coles, whose wife works for the Interstate Stream Commission, wrote rescinding the telework policy would make it difficult or expensive for the couple to care for their pets.
“I know that is a low priority in a broad sense of things, but we are just one family that would be negatively effected by this change,” he wrote.
Coles noted he had voted for Lujan Grisham for governor twice, including her reelection bid in November.
“It is a very uncharacteristic decision of you and your office to ignore the progressive, forward thinking position of accepting work from home by considering taking away the telework policies,” he wrote. “If you were to remove government workers’ ability to work from home, I would have to find another job or we would have to spend more money than we can afford to take care of our pets.”
Others told the governor finding day care for children was a challenge.
“This change will [disproportionately] impact women who are generally caregivers within their households,” Kresta Opperman wrote. “During the pandemic many families lost childcare options and cannot simply put their children back in daycare to return to offices. Why? Daycares now have waitlists. Afterschool programs are not accepting enrollment midyear. What is available comes with at a much higher cost than it did in 2020.”
Alyssa Ficarro, a single mother, wrote she was “very upset” with the administration’s decision to force employees back to the office.
“I had to change my whole life around to telework and now have to change it all around to come back when we found something that works,” she wrote.
Tasha Burns called the telework policy a “high-value, low-cost benefit” for state employees.
“I accept that I’m replaceable as a state employee. However, I am not expendable, and neither are any of my coworkers,” wrote Burns, who asked for a delay in rescinding the telework policy and for the state to “consult experts” to determine how ending remote work might affect vacancy rates.