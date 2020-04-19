The order from Mayor Alan Webber came March 24, the same day state health officials would later announce that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico had reached triple digits.
Webber wanted an assessment on the feasibility and cost of transforming one or more dorms at the largely vacant midtown campus into emergency housing.
“I can definitely help with this,” Sam Burnett, the city’s property maintenance manager, wrote in an email from home that afternoon.
Even as he went to work on gathering pricing and other information, Burnett was dealing with a personal emergency of his own: a possible exposure to the contagious and potentially deadly disease. It’s unclear exactly when, but Burnett had come in contact with actor Idris Elba, who had been filming on the midtown campus and revealed on Twitter on March 16 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Emails obtained under a public records request show the behind-the-scenes planning and its challenges — as well as worry when other city employees besides Burnett were exposed to the virus — as Webber and his administration tried to prepare the city of Santa Fe for a disease that was spreading across the country at an alarming rate. The emails and other communications among city executives and elected officials over a nine-day period provide a snapshot of the inner workings of a government responding to a pandemic as it began to grip hold in New Mexico.
Since then, the number of positive cases in the state has grown to nearly 1,850 and claimed 55 lives — though the Santa Fe area’s efforts to slow the rate of growth received positive reviews from the secretary of New Mexico’s Human Services Department last week.
“Their curve is really flat,” Dr. David Scrase said of Santa Fe County during a news conference with the governor Wednesday.
‘A potential tinderbox’
While the mayor and his team were studying and considering a long list of issues in mid- to late March, from keeping government services functioning as much as possible to monitoring the actions of other cities amid shutdowns, a key focus of the Webber administration was creating emergency housing in Santa Fe, particularly for the homeless.
“We started very early on in … late February to be thinking of this notion of community spread and how we might minimize community spread of the virus,” Kyra Ochoa, the city’s community services director, told the City Council’s Quality of Life Committee in a virtual meeting last week.
“We were, of course, very concerned about homeless shelters as a potential tinderbox,” she said. “They were kind of like our cruise ships, in a way.”
On March 20, emails show, Ochoa gave Webber an update on how to address the possibility of homeless people testing positive for COVID-19 or awaiting results. Her research was based on what other communities were doing and a conversation with Wendy Johnson, chief medical officer at La Familia Medical Center.
“The aim is to reduce community spread and make sure these people have what they need to be well,” she wrote.
The idea — according to communications between Ochoa and Webber and others — was first aimed at housing homeless people in hotels, which proved cost-prohibitive in one instance after at least one company tried to cash in on the public health crisis, emails show.
The goal was to book two separate floors of a hotel with no other guests. One floor would house people who had contracted the virus, and the other would provide shelter for people who were awaiting test results. Until that plan was executed, though, Ochoa proposed putting up homeless people waiting for test results in individual hotel rooms and those who tested positive at a fire station or another city facility with staffing that included a “COVID-19 safety-trained” security guard or an emergency medical services worker.
“Randy Randall is sending out a communication to hotels to solicit interest in providing rooms to homeless people who are still healthy and have NOT been tested,” she wrote, referring to the executive director of the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“Thank you, Krya,” the mayor wrote. “This is exceptional work in a short period of time.”
More employees exposed to coronavirus
By the next morning, March 21, city officials had contacted a security company on contract and developed a plan to house homeless people who had tested positive at one of the fire stations.
“Because we are working with a hotel interested in offering a quarantine setting to be used for this purpose longer term and are hoping to get that up and running in very short order (this week or next if possible), the fire station is a very short-term need, I hope,” Ochoa wrote.
Webber deemed it a “good plan to handle the immediate emergency and meets the need we are prepping for.”
But bad news awaited the city.
That afternoon, Santa Fe Fire Department Chief Paul Babcock informed the mayor and Ochoa he had two employees who “transported a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
“I have them currently self-monitoring at Fire Station 6. As of now, the exposure potential is minimal as they were using appropriate PPE [personal protective equipment]. I have offered this option to isolate them from their family,” the fire chief wrote. “We may have to move them to a different location if we need to house a known positive case from the homeless community” at Fire Station 6.
At the same time, the city was entertaining an offer by Ashford Inc., an asset management company that owns the Hilton Santa Fe on Sandoval Street and La Posada de Santa Fe on East Palace Avenue, according to emails.
“I am writing to provide a potential lodging/bed solution due to the coronavirus outbreak,” Raheel Moolji, the company’s senior director of revenue optimization, wrote in a March 20 email to City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill. “We want to help the community through this crisis.”
The subject line of the email stated the two downtown hotels were available “for Coronavirus/County/Hospital Use.”
At first, city officials didn’t know whether the offer was real.
“Anyone know if this is legit?” LaPan Hill asked Webber and others via email.
“I’ll follow up,” responded Ochoa, who called Moolji the same day.
The cost — and terms — of the proposed partnership didn’t work out.
The company wanted the city to staff and lease the buildings if it was going to implement the “quarantine of COVID-19 patients” at the hotels.
“This would be a monthly commitment for up to three months,” Moolji wrote to Ochoa after a telephone discussion. “Once the term is complete, the hotel would require a deep cleaning [to be paid for by the city]. As mentioned [over the phone] earlier, we have relationships with deep cleaning companies and can assist with this. If you are looking for lodging for first responders or healthcare affiliates, we can discuss an agreement to have a preferred rate for these clients, which may not require leasing the full building.”
Ochoa said the city was interested in “exploring” the Hilton Santa Fe, which has 158 rooms, as a possible quarantine facility.
After learning the price, city leaders decided against it.
“I don’t think this is the deal we’re looking for,” Ochoa wrote in an email to the mayor March 21.
“Well, perhaps not,” Webber responded. “But glad you reached out.”
By at least March 25, other plans were in the works. The city was in communications with the New Mexico Department of Health’s Infectious Disease Bureau, which was coordinating the response to handling the pandemic among homeless people in the state.
“They may have hotel rooms already identified/secured,” Ochoa wrote to the mayor. “Still think we should pursue midtown.”
While some homeless people are being sheltered at local hotels, the city did, in fact, turn the midtown campus into emergency housing. A wing of the campus has 118 beds available for homeless people and others, such as health care workers, who test positive for the coronavirus and need a place to stay and be monitored medically. The midtown campus started housing people March 28. As of Wednesday, 19 people were housed there. None had tested positive for COVID-19; half still awaited test results.
“It’s quite an operation,” Ochoa told the council’s Quality of Life Committee.
Hollywood star sparks scare
Weeks earlier, as the pandemic started to spread, Elba, one of the first celebrities to reveal he had contracted the disease, was filming at the city-owned midtown campus as part of a Netflix production in New Mexico.
Elba’s fellow actors used the restroom in the police substation on campus, triggering a scare of a potential coronavirus exposure.
“The concern was possible contamination if the actors who used our facilities were also exposed to COVID — this may expose our staff to COVID,” police Capt. Matthew Champlin wrote in an email to top brass. “Netflix has hired a professional cleaning company and is the process of sanitizing the building Mr. Elba spent most his time inside.”
In an email to The New Mexican, the city said Friday that various staff “associated with the production Mr. Elba was working on used the public bathrooms” in the police substation.
“But there is no known direct contact or connection between any of these individuals and Mr. Elba. As soon as the concern about a potential, not proven, connection to Mr. Elba was raised, our staff worked to ensure the public safety building was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” the city said.
Elba, according to the city, didn’t go into the police substation but “was in a completely separate building, the Fogelson Library,” where Burnett, the city’s property maintenance manager, and three others had been working.
“They alerted the state DOH [Department of Health] and described their situation, and were advised to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, which they did,” the city said, referring to the four people who had been working at the Fogelson Library. “None was symptomatic nor tested positive for the virus.”
Unlike Burnett, who did not return a message seeking comment, Elba’s wife wasn’t so lucky.
NBC News reported March 22 that Sabrina Dhowre Elba had tested positive for COVID-19 “after having chosen not to quarantine away from her husband.” The couple, however, told Oprah Winfrey that she had likely already been exposed to the virus before he received his test results.
The city said no police personnel assigned to the midtown substation have tested positive for the coronavirus “at this time,” nor did any police personnel directly interact with Elba, who in 2018 was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.
