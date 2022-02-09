Lisa Ellis has been appointed the executive director of the Santa Fe Council on International Relations, according to the organization.
Ellis, based in Santa Fe, starts in the role Feb. 22 and succeeds interim director James Falk, according to a news release. She was appointed by the organization's board of directors.
The organization's former executive director, Sandy Campbell, who headed the group for five years, left in August to become president and CEO of Taos-based True Kids 1, a nonprofit dedicated to media literacy in schools across the state.
Ellis previously served as marketing and communications director for TIDES, a nonprofit and philanthropic organization; director of global communications for International Medical Corps; and program director for the International Center for Journalists. She received a bachelor's degree in Russian area studies from Colorado College and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.
She has worked in dozens of countries.
The Santa Fe Council on International Relations promotes understanding of globalization and U.S. foreign policy through a variety of education programs and hosts visitors through a variety of events.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.