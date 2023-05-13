thumbnail_Liz jaffa.jpg

Elizabeth Ann Jaffa

Elizabeth (Liz) passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Jaffa; her parents, Jesus and Betty Silva; and her brother Carlos Silva.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Jaffa-Abeyta (Leonard), Jolene Jaffa and Sally Jaffa-Martinez (Chris).

