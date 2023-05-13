Elizabeth Ann Jaffa Richard Olmsted Richard Olmsted Paginator Author email May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Elizabeth Ann Jaffa Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth (Liz) passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Jaffa; her parents, Jesus and Betty Silva; and her brother Carlos Silva.She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Jaffa-Abeyta (Leonard), Jolene Jaffa and Sally Jaffa-Martinez (Chris).Arrangements pending through Berardinelli Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Olmsted Paginator Author email Follow Richard Olmsted Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoater who died in Rio Grande near Taos identified as film producerFor political incorrectness, look to New MexicoHopewell Mann: Neighbors fear being displaced as campus revitalizedInstagram post threatened shootings at New Mexico schoolsThornburg CEO resigns as lawsuit heads to trialPolice shoot man on Calle Ojo Feliz, say he refused to put down gunFormer state employee files third gender pay complaintDrugs, crime everyday concerns for Las Palomas residentsDecoding old Santa FeFor the old and new in Hopewell Mann, worries and ironies Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe The question of wells is a deep and controversial subject Phill Casaus At graduation time, it's time for teachers to do the moonwalk Ringside Seat Let Trump peddle his lies from sea to shining sea Rescue Report Española Humane dogs sent to Hamptons doing well